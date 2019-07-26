The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, July 26, 2019

Do This! / Outdoors / Pets and Beasts

See the colony of bats under Campbell bridge

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 9:29 AM

If you've ever ridden you bike along the Rillito bike path and gone under the bridge at Campbell and River, you might notice an acrid smell - that's guano. There's a colony of bats that live under the bridge and take flight right at dusk during the summertime. It's a beautiful natural phenomenon, and fun to bring kids to see.
click image COURTESY OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA GUIDE
  • Courtesy of Southern Arizona Guide
It might seem like you're waiting a long time, or maybe they won't leave, or maybe you've missed it - you haven't, be patient.

A few bats will fly out first as the colony gets ready to leave the bridge. All of a sudden they will take off, streaming out from underneath and form a cloud. Their chirping is audible as they take off to go feed on insects.

Most likely, these are Mexican free-tail bats that have migrated here in April from Mexico, and will return to Mexico in October. They are protected by Arizona law and best viewed from a distance.

Catch their flight at dusk any evening during the summer, likely through September.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Meredith O'Neil

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 3-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

I Mom So Hard

I Mom So Hard – Mom’s Night Out: Round 2 comedy show at AVA Amphitheater.… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Fri., July 26, 8-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Mueller Hearing (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Register to vote in Tucson's primary by Monday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. How much is Arizona spending to bail out private schools? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to rock, Thursday, July 25 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Police looking for $50,000 in stolen paintings (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation