Laughing Stock: Gender Spectrum

Mark Pinkosh performs the celebrated,one-man comedy show “Let Me Look at You” at Hotel Congress Oct. 5 and 6.

We at the Weekly love the word fuck. In the realm of local journalism, we have it to ourselves, and we flaunt it accordingly.Tucson’s venerable story-telling gang, Female Storytellers (FST!), has made our pet word the topic of its Sept. 26 show, F*ST! Presents: The F Word Vol. 2, live at Club Congress. We know those FST! Women won’t be holding back with the “u”s.The show, for ages 21 and older, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door. Proceeds benefit Spoken Futures, Inc. and, as always, ASL interpreters are provided.Going on nine years, FST! Has encouraged and inspired women to read their unique stories for a hundred or so perfect strangers every month. Their website, fstorytellers.org, provides prompts and comfort for the journey.The Liberal Agenda: Feminist Comedy with Em Bowen and FriendsEm Bowen is the best argument we know for “they” as a singular pronoun. They not only own it, they sell it. They identify as “a queer, non-binary educator and comedian,” a phrase that seriously under-represents their comedic sense and laser-efficient delivery, as engaging as it is unpretentious. ‘A doctoral candidate at the UA, Bowen also co-directs the Tucson Poetry Festival and, note to Dave Chapelle, they model comedy that, in Bowen’s words, doesn’t “tear down vulnerable populations”.Bowen holds forth at 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, at Crooked Tooth Brewing Company. Friends sharing the stage include Andrea Salazar, Molly McCloy, Mariah Dickson and Nicole Riego.What’s so funny about being gay? Let Me Look At YouIn 2019, all things Pride are at once a bitter and celebratory reflection on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Tucson’s main Pride event offers community activities, awards and entertainment all day Saturday, Sept. 28 at Reid Park. Find the details and buy tickets at Tucsonpride.org.The crown on the celebration, though, will be a week later in two performances of the nationally touring, one-man comedy show, Let Me Look at You, by Mark Pinkosh and Godfrey Hamilton.Pinkosh’s character is as dark as he is bright. Energetic and drenched in charisma, he’s a crafty survivor of the LGBTQA community’s 50-year journey from decriminalization to a frontier of empowerment. His existence is a tribute to his wits and, especially, his wit. As he relates the adventures and misadventures of his life, we become laughing witnesses to a meltdown. A reviewer describes Pinkosh’s character aptly as “grounded in history and battered by camp.”Let Me Look at You is staged at Hotel Congress at 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 5 and 2 p.m., Sunday Oct. 6. Admission is $10 via Eventbrite or at the door All proceeds benefit Tucson Pride.Keep Tucson Sketchy ReminderKeep Tucson Sketchy may still be selling tickets at keep-tucson-sketchy.ticketleap.com/ktsep3/. They’re $10, now, and $15 at the door. KTS’ previous two shows sold out. Saturday, Sept. 28 offers shows at both 7 and 10 p.m.Friday, Sept. 27: Standup with Tom Segura at 7 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre ($43 to $79) and J.R. Brow at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Standup showcase Last Friday Last Laugh at 8 p.m. at Hotel McCoy. Improv with The Riveters and the Lobbyists at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at TIM Comedy Theatre (TIM) ($5). Family-friendly improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) at 7:30 p.m. followed by Fourth Friday Free Form Friday Fight Night at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theatre ($5 and $7).Saturday, Sept. 28: Standup with J.R. Brow, at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50). Improv with The Laugh Tracks and The Game Show Show at 7:30 p.m., followed by Round 3 of the 3 v 3 Tournament at 9 p.m. at TIM Comedy Theater, ($5). Family-friendly improv with NBOJU at 7:30 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater ($5 and $8).Sunday, Sept. 29: Free open mic at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads, Bisbee.Monday, Sept. 30: Free open mic presented by Comedy at the Wench, 7 p.m. at the Surly Wench Pub.Wednesday, Oct. 2: Free open mics at 7 p.m. at The Screening Room and 8:30 p.m. at The Mint.Thursday, Oct. 3: Free standup showcase Casa de Comedy at 7 p.m. at Casa Marana. Tucson Bullies Vol 1, a comedy album recording session of Roy Lee Reynolds, Tony Bruhn, Andrew Scott and Dom DiTolla is hosted by Joel Martin at 8:30 p.m. at Rockabilly Grill ($10). Free open mic at 8 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe.