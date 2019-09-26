7 Things to Do, Thursday, Sept. 26

click to enlarge

. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years this year, and, in honor of the last two decades of art, they’re highlighting a different subset of Diana Madaras’ work each month. For the spookiest month of the year, they’re featuring her spirit animal paintings, which tell the story of her deep, lifelong connection to animals. By the end of the year, she’ll have 20 of these babies—colorful, geometric portraits of birds, fish, tigers, bears, horses and more—completed. Come see them on special display throughout the month. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free.

F Bombs. We at the Weekly love the word “fuck.” In the realm of local journalism, we have it to ourselves, and we flaunt it accordingly.

Tucson’s venerable story-telling gang, Female Storytellers (FST!), has made our pet word the topic of its Sept. 26 show, F*ST! Presents: The F Word Vol. 2, live at Club Congress. We know those FST! Women won’t be holding back with the “u”s.

The show, for ages 21 and older, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door. Proceeds benefit Spoken Futures, Inc. and, as always, ASL interpreters are provided.

Going on nine years, FST! has encouraged and inspired women to read their unique stories for a hundred or so perfect strangers every month. Their website, fstorytellers.org, provides prompts and comfort for the journey. Details.