City Week: Week of March 7, 2024

Birds of Mission Garde MARCH 14 Every second Thursday of the month expert birders lead a walk through Mission Garden’s living history, traditional agriculture and Sonoran Desert native vegetation. Birds are singing and hopping everywhere. Visitors can learn to recognize common bird calls and songs. More experienced birders can learn about the many birds common to the greater Tucson area. Kids will enjoy visiting the resident roadrunner and chickens. The walk also offers an opportunity to learn about crops that have been important in the region’s history. Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane, Tucson, by donation, 8 to 9:30 a.m., www.missiongarden.org

click to enlarge (Gretchen Wirges/Contributor) LTW stages a little-known story of “Gone with the Wind.” Live Theater Workshop: “Moonlight and Magnolias” TO MARCH 24 What if “Gone with the Wind” had never been made? David O. Selznick shut down production when he realized the script, based on Margaret Mitchell’s novel, just didn’t work. It was 1939 and Hollywood was scandalized. Selznick conscripted famed screenwriter Ben Hecht and director Victor Fleming from the set of “The Wizard of Oz” and locked them in a room for five days with nothing to eat but bananas and peanuts. Oh! To have been a fly on the wall! Playwright Ron Hutchinson takes us there. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, tickets start at $21, Various days and times, www.livetheatreworkshop.org

Annie Lopez: “Originstory” TO JUNE 8 Annie Lopez shares her Mexican American heritage — her family history as well as her lived experience — in media with relevance to both. In effect, she’s a dressmaker, crafting garments in silhouettes we recognize as associated with her culture. Up close we see her personal stories in their unique “fabric:” Using cyanotype, she’s created images to transfer onto woven “fabric” made from tamale wrappers. In a companion exhibition, “Storybook,” she shares stories from her life. UA Museum of Art and Archive of Visual Arts, 1031 N. Olive Road, Tucson, $8, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www. artmuseum.arizona.edu

Johnny Gill

MARCH 15

Recognizable to millions by his deep baritone, Johnny Gill first became known as a member of New Edition, a teen pop group with whom he recorded the multiplatinum LP “Heart Break” in 1988. His eponymous solo debut went platinum in 1990. Two more of his albums went gold and, although his time was divided by New Editon and LSG, he has continued his solo recording career. He released “Game Changer” in 2019. His repertoire spans contemporary ballads, Southern soul, reggae and EDM.

Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, Sahuarita, tickets start at $49, 8 p.m.,

www.ddcaz.com

Retro Rescue Vintage

MARCH 8 AND MARCH 9

Food trucks and live music create a festive atmosphere for two days of treasure hunting and animal adoption specials. The HSSA Thrift Store and a selection of respected vendors offer collectibles and other vintage items for sale to benefit the HSSA. There will also be adoption specials for all senior pets. They’ll be walking around looking for new families. Note that the HSSA requests that guests not bring pets of their own.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road, Tucson, $10 advance registration, 4 to 7 p.m. March 8; free 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March,

www.bit.ly/RetroRescueVintageMarket

Tucson Book Festival: Events for Teens and Kids

MARCH 9 TO MARCH 10

The UA mall will be chock-a block with activity this weekend — books, lectures, storytelling, food and entertainment. Luckily, there’s an app to guide us around. Take the kids along for their own track of events on both days. On Saturday morning, teens can learn how to make a comic and how to create their novel. A stage presentation covers vampires, horrors and justice in young-adult fiction. Plus, R. L. Stine does a reading of “The House of Shivers.”

UA Student Union, 1313 E. University Boulevard and environs, free, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,

www.tucsonfestivalofbooks.orgp

Barrio Stars Youth Theater Camp

MARCH 11 TO MARCH 15

Borderlands Theater offers a new

program for kids in grades 4 through 6. Students of all backgrounds will enjoy playful drama activities, explore diverse characters, and create imaginative worlds. Along the way, they’ll develop basic skills in acting and movement and experience social development in an inclusive and supportive community with the help of experienced teaching artists. The program concludes with a performance for family and friends. Ask about discounts, scholarships and early

morning and after care.

El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, $250, discounts and scholarships are available to qualifying families, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily,

www.borderlandstheater.org





FST: Road Trip

MARCH 12

FST (Female Storytellers) takes us on a vacation of the mind at its March event. This month’s guests share tales of their travels over whatever internal or worldly landscapes have moved them. FST’s mission is to promote feminism and equality by offering women a platform for telling their stories. Each month’s event features a different theme. Submit your own 10- to 15-minute monologue around April’s theme: “Bless This Mess.”

The Rock, 136 N. Park Avenue, Tucson, $10, 7 p.m., www.fstorytellers.com

Buzzcocks with Modern English

MARCH 12

The Buzzcocks may have been the most influential English punk band ever. Although the edges of late-stage punk sometimes descended into primitive instincts, the Buzzcocks wrote lyrics and played music that established something like the idea of the genre, more disciplined and edgier for it. This tour is their 45th anniversary victory lap. Modern English opens with a post-punk/new-wave blend.

The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $35, 8 p.m., www.rialtotheatre.com

Virtual Dementia Experience

MARCH 14

TMC for Seniors offers a range of shared group experiences that explore aspects of aging and caring for aging loved ones. The link below leads to a complete calendar, but this event is unique. It allows participants to experience a kind of confusion that gets in the way of doing simple tasks. The session is designed to simulate the behaviors and needs of people living with dementia.

TMC for Seniors, Palo Verde Campus, 2695 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to noon,

www.tmcaz.com/events