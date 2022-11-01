Hughes Federal Credit Union Invites the Community to a Shred & Toy Drive Event

Posted By Tucson Weekly Staff on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM

Hughes Federal Credit Union invites residents to shred sensitive, personal documents at the Leman Academy of Excellence in Marana and bring unwrapped gifts for infants and children hospitalized at Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants may bring up to 15 pounds or three boxes of documents for each donated item and enter to win a $100 Visa® gift card. The most-needed toys include small-to-medium-sized stuffed animals, Legos, Uno cards, burst-resistant stress balls, light spinners, Pop Its, infant toys, small packs of Diamond toys, Fidget toys and activity kits.

“We are thrilled to give our community the opportunity to both protect their personal information to avoid identity theft and support local hospitalized children in need,” said Hughes’ President Robert J. Swick.

Hughes recommends shredding financial statements, tax returns, medical bills, photographs, credit applications, insurance records, checks, employment applications and credit card receipts. No cardboard or other media types such as electronics and batteries, magazines and books, CDs, DVDs and magnetic media, common trash or plastics are accepted.

“We greatly appreciate the community donation of gifts for hospitalized children," Chad Whelan, chief executive officer of Banner University Medicine, said. "The generosity demonstrated through the donation of gifts truly brightens the spirit of families experiencing difficult times."