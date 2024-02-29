City Week: Week of Feb. 29, 2024

Since acquiring the historic Triangle L Ranch in 2001, Sharon Holnback has sensitively contributed a layer of contemporary culture to the land’s rich history as home to Hohokam, Apache, Tohono O’odham and 19th century ranching life. The ranch is now a haven for visual arts, a permanent sculpture garden and the annual GLOW! Festival of light sculptures in the fall. Adobe Barn Gallery offers curated shows of local work around a theme. Currently featured are works that reflect a state of being happy.

The blooms will be spectacular after all the rain, and some plants may be above ground for the first time in years. You’ll learn from Desert Museum botany staff about how plants adapt to our dry environment and its changes. The walk will cover 2 miles. Visitors are urged to wear shoes that will do well in a sandy wash and over small rock ledges. Bring water, a snack, and a pad and pencil. Walking stick optional.

Maria Callas Master Class

MARCH 2 TO MARCH 23

Five-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally based his script on a series of classes Maria Callas conducted at the Juilliard School. He reveals the dry wit behind her withering instruction in the elite opera training program. For her students, the outcomes will be life-altering, for good or ill. Callas is all too aware that she is preparing her students to compete with her. They respond with awe, terror, despair and elation.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $25, various days and times, www.

arizonatheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com

“Fiesta del las Flores” Orchid Show and Sale

MARCH 2 AND MARCH 3

Orchid growers bring their best in hopes of impressing American Orchid Society judges at this annual event, which attracts collectors and growers from throughout Southern Arizona. Visitors can also admire orchid displays and unique orchids rarely available locally. Experts assembled for the show will gladly offer tips to anyone interested in taking up the orchid-growing hobby. More information and ongoing advice are available at the regular meetings the event’s host, Tucson Orchid Society. Members meet on the third Wednesday of every month from January through October.

Mesquite Valley Growers Nursery, 8005 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, free, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, www.orchidsocietytucson.org

4-H Stock Show Roundup

MARCH 2 AND MARCH 3

For anyone who loves to see kids rewarded for working hard, this event is even more fun than a rodeo. Young contestants show their goats, lambs, beef cattle, swine, chickens and rabbits with well-earned pride, and earn recognition for their long-term commitment, care and knowledge of animal husbandry. The event includes exhibits of other 4-H projects. See the website for the schedule. Food vendors will be on hand.

Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson, times vary,

www.extension.arizona.edu/arizona-4-h-stock-show-roundup

TSO Just for Kids Concert: “The Four Little Pigs”

MARCH 2

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet tells a story about four little pigs. It sounds familiar, but one of them might be the Big Bad Wolf. There’s fun in store when the four musical pigs play their woodwind instruments, but their rehearsal time is ruined by a wolf. Can they all somehow learn to play together?

Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., www.tucsonsymphony.org

History in the Park: The Ladies of Fort Lowell

MARCH 2

Celebrating Women’s History Month, the recently reopened Fort Lowell Museum hosts an event saluting the essential work performed by nurses, seamstresses and laundresses at the fort. The women provided the only such services available to service members at the fort, from nearby outposts and passing through to their assignments elsewhere. Reenactors will represent the sisters and daughters of a prominent Tucson merchant and the wives of the post surgeon and quartermaster. There will also be a faro dealer and blacksmith demonstration.

Fort Lowell Park, 2928 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., www.tucsonpresidio.com

ICS Empty Bowls

MARCH 2

Local restaurants donate signature soups, breads and desserts to help raise money for this local nonprofit that helps families move from crisis to self-sufficiency. Anyone in need can obtain emergency financial or employment assistance, transportation, education assistance, senior food boxes, health education outreach and other services through Empty Bowls’ beneficiary, Interfaith Community Services. The event also includes a silent auction and raffle, and guests may keep their bowls, all handcrafted by local artisans.

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road, Tucson, $35, noon, www.icstucson.org

Romero Site Interpretive Hike

MARCH 4

As many as 200 Hohokam may have lived on this site at one point in its thousand-year history. A guide will lead guests on an easy, 90-minute walk through the site — but first they must get there. The pathway includes 77 steep steps and, if it’s been raining, a trek through an ankle-deep wash. The park suggests wearing closed-toe shoes and bringing extra socks. Also, as always in the Sonoran Desert, wear a hat and bring plenty of water.

Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, $7 per vehicle, free with a park pass, 9 a.m., www.azstateparks.com