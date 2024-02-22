Comedy Calendar: Week of Feb. 22, 2024

Fortune Feimster shows us how to “Live Laugh Love!

Harambe Café

420 Indoor Consumption Lounge

6464 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

www.harambecafe.com

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, admission starts at $20 includes a complimentary dab bar and goodie bag, limited VIP seating available, $50, Darryl G. hosts “A Dab of Comedy,” with Dom DiTolla, Porkchop and Ozzy Moon











Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

www.hotelcongress.com

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, $15; Now in its 13th year, Retro Game Show Night presents “Win, Lose or Draw Badly” featuring the wildly witty Chatty Kathee coaching audience members to do their worst with art materials in competition with celebrity guests — dingy Bernaise and hilariously hyper Star Samuels.

click to enlarge (Tim Gaither/Submitted) Tim Gaither headlines four shows at Laff’s.

Laff’s Comedy Caffe

2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

www.laffstucson.com

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, $15, $20 preferred seating; Tim Gaither is an “A” list comedian on the L.A. comedy club scene, he recently recorded an hour-long special in front of a sold-out house at Tropicana, Las Vegas.





Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

www.rialtotheatre.com

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 tickets start at $35, Fortune Feimster: “Live Laugh Love!” delivers laughs and stories around the things that bring all humans to common ground.





Tucson Improv Movement/TIM

Comedy Theatre

414 E. Ninth Street Tucson

www.tucsonimprov.com

prices vary from $5 to $9, free jam. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, Improv 401 and “Finding the Words;” 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “Tootpole” musical improv; 9 p.m. “The Dating Scene”

click to enlarge (Unscrewed Theater/Submitted) Unscrewed Theater bulks up for new “Unscrewsical.”

Unscrewed Theater

4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson

www.unscrewedtheatre.org

$8, live or remote, $5 kids, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU); 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Student Showcase; 7:30 p.m. “Unscrewsical” musical improv; 9 p.m. NBOJU and The Big Daddies