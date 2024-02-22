Comedy Calendar: Week of Feb. 22, 2024

Harambe Café
420 Indoor Consumption Lounge
6464 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
www.harambecafe.com
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, admission starts at $20 includes a complimentary dab bar and goodie bag, limited VIP seating available, $50, Darryl G. hosts “A Dab of Comedy,” with Dom DiTolla, Porkchop and Ozzy Moon
Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress Street, Tucson
www.hotelcongress.com
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, $15; Now in its 13th year, Retro Game Show Night presents “Win, Lose or Draw Badly” featuring the wildly witty Chatty Kathee coaching audience members to do their worst with art materials in competition with celebrity guests — dingy Bernaise and hilariously hyper Star Samuels.
Laff’s Comedy Caffe
2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
www.laffstucson.com
8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, $15, $20 preferred seating; Tim Gaither is an “A” list comedian on the L.A. comedy club scene, he recently recorded an hour-long special in front of a sold-out house at Tropicana, Las Vegas.
Rialto Theatre
318 E. Congress Street, Tucson
www.rialtotheatre.com
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 tickets start at $35, Fortune Feimster: “Live Laugh Love!” delivers laughs and stories around the things that bring all humans to common ground.
Tucson Improv Movement/TIM
Comedy Theatre
414 E. Ninth Street Tucson
www.tucsonimprov.com
prices vary from $5 to $9, free jam. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, Improv 401 and “Finding the Words;” 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “Tootpole” musical improv; 9 p.m. “The Dating Scene”
Unscrewed Theater
4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson
www.unscrewedtheatre.org
$8, live or remote, $5 kids, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU); 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Student Showcase; 7:30 p.m. “Unscrewsical” musical improv; 9 p.m. NBOJU and The Big Daddies