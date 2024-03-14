City Week: Week of March 14, 2024

The Ballet Tucson premiere of choreographer Paul Gibson’s ballet “The Piano Dance” delivers a unique blend of athleticism, grace, wit and sensuality highlighted by an array of piano solos. (Ed Flores/Contributor)

Ballet Tucson’s Spring Concert MARCH 22 TO MARCH 24 Ballet Tucson’s Spring Concert promises a “thrilling close to its performance season.” A regal jewel of classical ballet with lively Spanish flair, “Paquita” returns to the stage. The Ballet Tucson premiere of choreographer Paul Gibson’s neo-classical ballet “The Piano Dance” delivers a unique blend of athleticism, grace, wit and sensuality highlighted by an array of piano solos. The winning work from the company’s 2023 Footprints at the Fox choreographer’s showcase makes its mainstage debut. Known for his uplifting and energetic style, celebrated choreographer Kiyon Ross shares his charming tutu ballet with a twist Sum Stravinsky with Tucson audiences. Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $30, various times, www.ticketmaster.com, www.leorichtheater.com

click to enlarge (Paradise Kitty/Submitted) Paradise Kitty pays tribute to Guns N’ Roses. natch. Paradise Kitty MARCH 17 We’ve all seen tribute acts. But the all-female Paradise Kitty is something special. The women will take you to “Paradise City” and back with their Iron Priestess (yep, a nod to Iron Maiden/Judas Priest) opens. 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $22.50, 8 p.m., www.rialtotheatre.com

Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea

TO JUNE 30

Michelle Conklin, CEO of Tucson Botanical Gardens, calls this exhibit significant. “This eye-opening exhibit not only draws attention to the massive amounts of plastics in our waterways but also educates us on the importance of conservation. This special lecture by Brad Parks serves as a thank you to our community conservation sponsors,” Conklin said. Take her word for it and check it out.

Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, see website for pricing, various times,

www.tucsonbotanical.org





Tucson Sculpture Festival Show & Sale

MARCH 15 TO MARCH 17

The annual Sculpture Festival Show & Sale is a three-day event where collectors and art lovers can meet local, national and international sculptors in an outdoor setting. Hosted at the Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, the annual Sculpture Tucson Festival Show & Sale will include over 50 sculptors from around the country exhibiting and selling their work.

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3420 E. River Road, Tucson, free admission, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., www.visittucson.org, sculpturetucson@gmail.com





Silver Spike Railroad Jubilee

MARCH 16

The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum celebrates its 19th anniversary and the 144th celebration of the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad into Tucson. The ceremony will display the original Silver Spike of 1880, and feature a mayoral proclamation by Regina Romero, the 4th U.S. Cavalry Band, craft show, and the induction of the Silver Spike Hall of Fame.

Locomotive 1673, 414 N. Toole Avenue, Tucson, free, 9:30 a.m., 520-623-2223, www.tucsonhistoricdepot.com

Marana Founders’ Day Parade and Festivities

MARCH 16

Celebrate the founding of Marana with a car show, cultural performances, historical experiences, 18 food trucks, 25-plus artisan vendors and exhibitors, creation station, glitter tattoos, chalk art alley, inflatables and lawn games and free photo booth.

Marana Main Street, free, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., www.maranaaz.gov





St. Patrick’s Day at The Parish

MARCH 17

Visit The Parish on March 17 for a St. Patrick’s Day menu of corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and pints of Guinness. The day also features a performance by The Bastard Sons of Patrick from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, free admission, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., www.theparishtucson.com





Here Come the Mummies

MARCH 17

OK, so it’s not Halloween. It’s St. Patrick’s Day and what better way to celebrate than with an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies. Doubt their abilities? Here Come the Mummies have opened for heavyweights like Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band and Cheap Trick.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7 p.m., www.foxtucson.com





Tucson Swing Festival

MARCH 22 TO MARCH 24

Get ready to jump and jive in the Hotel Congress Plaza! Mysterious Babies provides the soundtrack to the Tucson Swing Festival kickoff.

Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, various pricing and times, www.hotelcongress.com; Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Avenue, Tucson, various pricing and times, www.tucsonswingfestival.com