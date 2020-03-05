Laughing Stock: All over the map

click to enlarge Reena Calm

Israeli-born and Boston raised Reena Calm brings her charmingly inappropriate comedy westward to The O on March 7.

To say that Stavros Halkioas’ Instagram account is “body-positive” is like saying The National Enquirer is biographical. Butnsty handle Stavvybaby2, has lots better production values and even some stylish flair. We have to laugh at how shamelessly Halkioas flaunts his body and his character while remaining within PG limits.It's only natural that, Halkioas’ podcast would be named Cum Town, and that’s the vehicle through which most people know his comedy. We can see him live, and in who knows how much of the flesh, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at 191 Toole.Stavros has been featured on Adult Swim, XM Satellite radio, IFC, and the MSG Network, where he wrote and performed on the Emmy nominated, People Talking Sports and Other Stuff. He’s been featured in Tig Notaro’s Bentzen Ball and the New York Comedy Festival, and toured nationally with Wham City Comedy, Tom Papa, and Robert Kelly.Israeli-born Reena Calm has found her forever home in the sweet comedy and theater scene of Chicago. She’s often onstage at the Laugh Factory, and a large number of that town’s many bars. How many? She says doesn’t remember even the ones she's been thrown out of. She performs at The O at 8 p.m. March 7. Tickets are $7 via eventbrite.com.Calm’s material, which she says is autobiographical, has been called “silly”, and “charmingly inappropriate”. The Chicago Tribune recently named her their Jewish Comedian of The Week.She produces and hosts the popular Chicago open mic, Three Dead Moose; is a cast member of 100 Proof Comedy and a founding producer of Hoo HA Comedy. She's been featured on Turner Entertainment’s TBS show, Just For Laughs, and at more than a dozen festivals, including Chicago Women’s Funny Festival; The Chicago Sketch Fest; the She-Devil Comedy Festival and RIOT Fest. She claims that at any given time there’s a hilarious festival in her pants.!Viva! Tucson, a colorful array of comedy, music and dance, celebrates a pioneer of mariachi education in Tucson, Dr. Alfredo Valenzuela.Co-produced by David Fitzsimmons’ Arroyo Cafe Radio Show and Julie Gallego’s Viva Performing Arts company, the show unfolds at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at El Casino Ballroom. Tickets are $15, or $12 in advance via freshtix.com.The comedy lineup includes, besides Fitzsimmons, Dave Membrila (Ed McMahon’s Star Search), Native American comedian Wolf Brown, Priscilla Fernandez (Sister Shalom of the Retro Game Show) and Elliot Glicksman (Still Standing-Up Comedy).Come see if you can tell who’s a pro and who’s a comer in this big, mixed lineup: Jamie Kilstein, Tim Maggard, Ali Musa, Monte Benjamin, Mo Urban, Kevin Lee, Nick Chant, John Raymond, Eden Nault, Jeremy Segal, Jackie Kibler, Andrea Salazar.The show starts at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at The Screening Room. Admission is $5 at the door. Beer and wine are available.Friday, March 6, improv with LA’s Will Martin presenting Total Loss at 7:30 p.m. ($5) and The Soapbox featuring Pima County Attorney candidate Laura Conover at 9 p.m. ($7), Tucson Improv Movement ($10 for both shows) Standup with co-headliners Jade Esteban Estrada and Justin Berkman, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50, $17.50); Family-friendly improv with Improv Basics Student Showcase, 6 p.m. (free), Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) 7:30 p.m., and improvised Broadway show with From the Top musical improv, Unscrewed Theater. ($5 kids and $8 adults). Happy Hour improv, 7:30 p.m. ($5); and The Soapbox, 9 p.m. ($7), TIM Comedy Theatre ($10 for both shows.)Saturday, March 7, Improv with Three’s Company and Shatfan at 7:30 p.m., and Improv Madness at 9 p.m., TIM Comedy Theatre ($7 each; $10 for both shows.) Standup with co-headliners Jade Esteban Estrada and Justin Berkman, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Laff’s Comedy Caffe ($12.50, $17.50). Improv, 7:30 p.m. ($5); and 9 p.m. ($7), TIM Comedy Theatre ($10 for both shows.)Thursday, March 12, improv show, 7:30 p.m. ($5); improv jam, 8:30 (free), TIM Comedy Theatre.Sunday, March 8, 6:30 p.m., The O; 8 p.m., Chuckleheads, Bisbee; 8:30 p.m., The County Line Lounge and Grille.Monday, March 9, 6:45 p.m., The Surly Wench; 9 p.m., Kava Bar.Tuesday, March 10, 6:45 p.m., Neighborhood Comedy. The Music Box Lounge.Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m., The Screening Room; 8 p.m., The Mint; 9:30 p.m., The Rock.Thursday, March 12, 8 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe; 8 p.m., Kava Bar; 8:30 p.m., Rockabilly Grill.