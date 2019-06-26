The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, June 26

Posted By and on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:00 AM

In need of a midweek metal fix? Lasiodora, Copper Magma, Swarm Of Serpents and Last Crime function as an intravenous injection straight into the median cubital vein. At The Rock. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

Drenched in sheets of paranoia and anxiety, Memphisians Sweet Knives bring their black-wave synth punk to Club Congress. Tucson's Lengua Largas add intrigue. Details here.

