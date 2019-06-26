The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 26

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:30 AM

Lawrence of Arabia in 70mm. Few films truly earn the description "epic," but this nearly-four-hour adventure and war extravaganza featuring Peter O'Toole earns it more than nearly any other. The Loft Cinema is screening this classic of classics in 70mm, with a greater aspect ratio and higher resolution than 35mm, so you can see every detail caught from the far-off Arabian vistas. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, & 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12. Details here.

On the Brink, Unconstellating: Messages from Tucson Poets. Head on over to Tucson's Museum of Contemporary Art for a night of poetry and pondering. Described by event organizers as a reading with local writers "sustaining an address to the specters of collapse present in the ecologies we inhabit in the Southwest, animated by hauntologies of precarity and pastoral grievances against the indigenous, the farmer, the waterways, the bees and their foremothers." Woah, if the poetry is half as beautiful as that intro, then we are in for a great night. Readings by Raquel Gutiérrez, Brandon Shimoda, Claire Meuschke and Miranda Trimmier will take place from 6 to 8p.m. 265 S. Church Ave. Details here. 

click to enlarge 64244446_1845554228879420_1395749974746071040_n.jpg
Girls' Night Out. Sometimes scheduling time in our lives to spend time with friends is difficult, and scheduling time for yourself can be even harder. This event provides the perfect combination of both! Fuchsia Spa at La Encantada is hosting a Girls' Night Out. Event attendees can choose between an express facial, an express massage or a polish change. Complimentary makeovers and custom color matches are also in the plans for the evening. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided, all for $20. Limited number of reservations left. Call to reserve. 2905 E. Skyline Drive. Details here.

