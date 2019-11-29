Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

For the holiday season this year, Live Theatre Workshop is putting on a show that’s not full of snowflakes or Christmas trees, but centers around some of the other core tenets of the season, like family, music and raucous laughter. Mischievous Tilly loves to play tricks on her family, friends and even her teacher, from feeding them toothpaste-flavored cookies to giving them leaky cups. How will she react when her family decides to turn the tables and get back at her? You’ll have to come see! The show is based on the book by Molly Shannon, who’s created characters in Saturday Night Live, Superstar and Never Been Kissed. Fridays through Sundays from Friday, Nov. 29, to Saturday, Dec. 28 with 7 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $12 adults, $10 kids.

Tucson may not have a 34th St., but we do have a street that’s pretty much the place to be all year round, and that’s no different during the holidays. Throughout the holiday season, the HUB and Playground Bar and Lounge are partnering to provide a little holiday cheer downtown on the weekends. Crafts, holiday treats and family fun will be made even better by the presence of adoptable puppies and Santa Claus himself! There’s also a bar with holiday-inspired cocktails, and hot cocoa and cookies for the kids. Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22. 4 to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. 300 W. Congress St.