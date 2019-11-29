Friday, November 29, 2019
Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson
Posted
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Fri, Nov 29, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Friday, Nov. 29
click to enlarge
Black Friday Cupcake & Stout Pairing. For one of the most intense holidays of the year, Caps & Corks is getting dark (and rich!). This Black Friday celebration allows you to take a break from the crazy shopping and relax with drinks and cupcakes. Caps & Corks is pairing with Daniela’s Cooking for some specialty cupcakes. This chocolatey line-up might just be what you need to get through the holiday season. 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. 3830 W. River Road. Information.
Tilly the Trickster.https://www.downtowntucson.org/visit/parade-of-lights/ For the holiday season this year, Live Theatre Workshop is putting on a show that’s not full of snowflakes or Christmas trees, but centers around some of the other core tenets of the season, like family, music and raucous laughter. Mischievous Tilly loves to play tricks on her family, friends and even her teacher, from feeding them toothpaste-flavored cookies to giving them leaky cups. How will she react when her family decides to turn the tables and get back at her? You’ll have to come see! The show is based on the book by Molly Shannon, who’s created characters in Saturday Night Live, Superstar and Never Been Kissed. Fridays through Sundays from Friday, Nov. 29, to Saturday, Dec. 28 with 7 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $12 adults, $10 kids. Information.
Miracle on Congress Street. Tucson may not have a 34th St., but we do have a street that’s pretty much the place to be all year round, and that’s no different during the holidays. Throughout the holiday season, the HUB and Playground Bar and Lounge are partnering to provide a little holiday cheer downtown on the weekends. Crafts, holiday treats and family fun will be made even better by the presence of adoptable puppies and Santa Claus himself! There’s also a bar with holiday-inspired cocktails, and hot cocoa and cookies for the kids. Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22. 4 to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. 300 W. Congress St. Information.
click to enlarge
25th Annual Parade of Lights. There’s something about being downtown in a city during the holidays that makes everything feel especially festive. Is it because there are so many Christmas movies that take place in New York City? Is it because going downtown often means you’re celebrating and having fun anyway? Is it just because of all the decorations? Whatever the reason, don’t miss this event full of lit-up floats, the must-see tree lighting ceremony and free streetcar rides all day long! With 60 illuminated buildings and nearly 150 street trees wrapped with lights, downtown truly is a wonderland this time of year. 4:30 to 9 p.m. (tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and parade at 6:30 p.m.) on Saturday, Nov. 30. Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Free. Information.
Friends and Family Skate Night. When was the last time you put on a pair of roller skates and glided (or stumbled) your way around a roller rink? The Tucson Indoor Sports Center invites you to relive the glory days of your youth at this open skate with games, races, music, drinks and fun! You gotta bring your own skates, so if you don’t have a pair, face it: It’s probably time to invest in some roller skates/roller blades. Odds are, they’ll make your life a lot more fun and whimsical. L8R SK8R. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Tucson Indoor Sports Center, 1065 W. Grant Road. $5. Information.
click to enlarge
Western Heritage Festival. In some ways, it feels like there’s always a Western Heritage Festival going on at Old Tucson. But in this special partnership with the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation, they’re adding demonstrations from local cultural groups to the normal entertainment mix—and not to mention a visit from Santa Claus. Power from the Past will have early engines, tractors and equipment on display, and they’ll be making ice cream using the engines! The Sonoran Plein Air Painters will be holding a “quick draw” competition and selling art. And Ha:San Preparatory and Leadership School will be selling traditional O’odham food. There’s also a period fashion show, handweaving demonstrations and the release of a new whiskey! Truly the best of the West! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $10.95 kids 4 to 11. Information.
click to enlarge
Cabaret. If you’re not a fan of musicals because you think they’re all full of manically cheerful performers living out painfully predictable storylines, how’s this for a setting? It’s 1931 in Berlin, and most of the action takes place surrounding a seedy nightclub called the Kit Kat Klub. There’s a love story between a German landlord and a Jewish fruit vendor, some deliciously racy numbers, a whole lot of metaphor and several Tony Awards. Don’t miss the Arizona Theatre Company’s production of it! Sara Bruner directs, Jesse Sanchez music directs and Jaclyn Miller choreographs. Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 29. With showtimes at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., depending on the day. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $50 to $80., or $29 to $58 for preview shows Saturday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 5. Information.
click to enlarge
My Neighbor Totoro. For their Cult Classics series, the Loft Cinema is screening a film Roger Ebert called “one of the five best movies” ever made for children. And they’re screening it three days in a row, no less! Released in 1988, My Neighbor Totoro was one of the first animes to find broad success in the West, due in no small part to its universal themes of childhood and humanity’s relationship with the Earth. Having a bus-sized cat running throughout the countryside probably helped woo audiences as well. My Neighbor Totoro is one of those children’s movies that is so beloved and artistic, it expands into being a film suited for any and all. 10 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 30. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. The film will be presented in Japanese w/ English subtitles. Information.
click to enlarge
Weird Science. Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith co-star in this 80s classic about (what else?) nerds getting even. But unlike other films of the time, Weird Science features just a dash of science fiction, resulting in said nerds creating a magical goddess via early computer wackery. With an Oingo Boingo soundtrack, Frankenstein themes, and a level of ’80s goofiness only capable from John Hughes, Weird Science is a bonafide cult classic. Casa Video invites you into the cyber realm. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Tilly the Trickster. For the holiday season this year, Live Theatre Workshop is putting on a show that’s not full of snowflakes or Christmas trees, but centers around some of the other core tenets of the season, like family, music and raucous laughter. Mischievous Tilly loves to play tricks on her family, friends and even her teacher, from feeding them toothpaste-flavored cookies to giving them leaky cups. How will she react when her family decides to turn the tables and get back at her? You’ll have to come see! The show is based on the book by Molly Shannon, who’s created characters in Saturday Night Live, Superstar and Never Been Kissed. Fridays through Sundays from Friday, Nov. 29, to Saturday, Dec. 28 with 7 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $12 adults, $10 kids. Information.
Reid Park Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair. This fair, full of work by local painters, photographers, potters, jewelers and other artists, has been going strong for more than three decades, attracting over 160 vendors from all over the Southwest. Everything at the show is handmade, which makes giving one of these items as a gift extra special (especially if you decide to lie and tell the recipient that you made it with your own hands). But it’s also just a lovely way to spend an afternoon, whether you are gift shopping, treating yourself, or just enjoying the park on a weekend afternoon. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Reid Park (900 S. Randolph Way), just west of the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. Free. Information.
click to enlarge
O’odham Made It Market. Okay, there’s room for one more holiday market in City Week this week, right? These art pieces, including art, clothing, jewelry and décor, are handmade by local members of the Tohono O’odham tribe. There’s also a nice selection of farm-to-table produce so you can cook yourself a nice meal when you get home, as a reward for getting some holiday shopping done. Enjoy live Waila music by Mumsigo Family while you shop, and the kids can hang out in the bounce house. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. San Xavier Co-Op, 8100 S. Oidak Wog. Information.
Miracle on Congress Street. Tucson may not have a 34th St., but we do have a street that’s pretty much the place to be all year round, and that’s no different during the holidays. Throughout the holiday season, the HUB and Playground Bar and Lounge are partnering to provide a little holiday cheer downtown on the weekends. Crafts, holiday treats and family fun will be made even better by the presence of adoptable puppies and Santa Claus himself! There’s also a bar with holiday-inspired cocktails, and hot cocoa and cookies for the kids. Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22. 4 to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. 300 W. Congress St. Information.
click to enlarge
Western Heritage Festival. In some ways, it feels like there’s always a Western Heritage Festival going on at Old Tucson. But in this special partnership with the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation, they’re adding demonstrations from local cultural groups to the normal entertainment mix—and not to mention a visit from Santa Claus. Power from the Past will have early engines, tractors and equipment on display, and they’ll be making ice cream using the engines! The Sonoran Plein Air Painters will be holding a “quick draw” competition and selling art. And Ha:San Preparatory and Leadership School will be selling traditional O’odham food. There’s also a period fashion show, handweaving demonstrations and the release of a new whiskey! Truly the best of the West! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $10.95 kids 4 to 11. Information.
click to enlarge
Cabaret. If you’re not a fan of musicals because you think they’re all full of manically cheerful performers living out painfully predictable storylines, how’s this for a setting? It’s 1931 in Berlin, and most of the action takes place surrounding a seedy nightclub called the Kit Kat Klub. There’s a love story between a German landlord and a Jewish fruit vendor, some deliciously racy numbers, a whole lot of metaphor and several Tony Awards. Don’t miss the Arizona Theatre Company’s production of it! Sara Bruner directs, Jesse Sanchez music directs and Jaclyn Miller choreographs. Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 29. With showtimes at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., depending on the day. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $50 to $80., or $29 to $58 for preview shows Saturday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 5. Information.
My Neighbor Totoro. For their Cult Classics series, the Loft Cinema is screening a film Roger Ebert called “one of the five best movies” ever made for children. And they’re screening it three days in a row, no less! Released in 1988, My Neighbor Totoro was one of the first animes to find broad success in the West, due in no small part to its universal themes of childhood and humanity’s relationship with the Earth. Having a bus-sized cat running throughout the countryside probably helped woo audiences as well. My Neighbor Totoro is one of those children’s movies that is so beloved and artistic, it expands into being a film suited for any and all. 10 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 30. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. The film will be presented in Japanese w/ English subtitles. Information.
click to enlarge
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (In Concert!). What’s one of the only things that can rival the spectacle of a Spielberg film? An original score by John Williams, of course! E.T. was lucky enough to have both, and now the Tucson Symphony Orchestra is bringing the experience to you in full force. This screening features E.T. projected HD on a huge screen, while TSO and conductor Keitaro Harada perform the score live. While it isn’t really a holiday film, E.T. is so full of warmth and wonder, you might as well count this as one of your holiday to-dos. 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. 260 S. Church Ave. $30 to $80. Box office opens 90 minutes before performance. Information.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Sonoran Glass School Winter Open House. Curious about the art of glassblowing? Want to watch some handblown ornaments getting made right before your eyes? For that matter, want to try out making your own glass ornament or snowflake? Head over to this open house to do some learning, Christmas shopping and general fawning over this fascinating, beautiful art. You can tour the studios, gallery and sculpture garden, and, if you make any purchases, know that your proceeds support glass art education in Southern Arizona. And who knows, maybe you’ll fall in love with torchworking, ornament-designing or glass orb-creating. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Free. Information.
click to enlarge
Tea Ceremony. It seems tea has always been a source of comforting ritual through the ages, whether you settle with a book and a cup of tea after a long day, make tea at an electric kettle at your desk at work, or like to meet up for tea with friends. The canons of etiquette for Japanese tea ceremonies have been around for nearly a thousand years, and at this ceremony, you can take part of them. A tea master in classical kimono will prepare and serve you a bowl of matcha and a traditional Japanese sweet to nibble on. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $25, or $15 for members. Information.
Western Heritage Festival. In some ways, it feels like there’s always a Western Heritage Festival going on at Old Tucson. But in this special partnership with the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation, they’re adding demonstrations from local cultural groups to the normal entertainment mix—and not to mention a visit from Santa Claus. Power from the Past will have early engines, tractors and equipment on display, and they’ll be making ice cream using the engines! The Sonoran Plein Air Painters will be holding a “quick draw” competition and selling art. And Ha:San Preparatory and Leadership School will be selling traditional O’odham food. There’s also a period fashion show, handweaving demonstrations and the release of a new whiskey! Truly the best of the West! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $10.95 kids 4 to 11. Information.
click to enlarge
Cabaret. If you’re not a fan of musicals because you think they’re all full of manically cheerful performers living out painfully predictable storylines, how’s this for a setting? It’s 1931 in Berlin, and most of the action takes place surrounding a seedy nightclub called the Kit Kat Klub. There’s a love story between a German landlord and a Jewish fruit vendor, some deliciously racy numbers, a whole lot of metaphor and several Tony Awards. Don’t miss the Arizona Theatre Company’s production of it! Sara Bruner directs, Jesse Sanchez music directs and Jaclyn Miller choreographs. Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 29. With showtimes at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., depending on the day. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $50 to $80., or $29 to $58 for preview shows Saturday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 5. Information.
Tags: things to do, weekly list, musicials, food, movies, family, cinema, music, lights, holidays, parades, Image