Thursday, July 23, 2020

5-Minute Film Fest Tonight!

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 8:49 AM

Got a short attention span these days? MOCA has got you covered with their third annual 5-Minute Film Festival, showcasing 20 short films that clock in at 300 seconds or less. Arizona residents submitted their film art to this juried, shortform online festival, and the first, second and third place winners received cash prizes from the UA Hanson FilmTV Institute.

Join the fun on MOCA's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. tonight

