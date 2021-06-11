Tweens and teens, explore your creative side!

Posted By Pima County Public Library on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM

Are you a tween or teen, or do you know one, who enjoys writing? Pima County Public Library has the perfect events to check out! These programs, conducted via Zoom, are for middle and high school-age youth and they are facilitated by award-winning local writers.

365 Days: A Short Story

Thursday, June 17

2–3:30 p.m.

In this workshop, we’ll use 365 days as inspiration for creating our own fictional stories. Includes writing exercises, discussion, and tips for writing stories that sing.

Traci Moore is a writing coach whose friendly and creative programs have inspired writers of all ages since 2015. Read more about Traci at www.traci-moore.com.

Personal Narrative - My Story, Our Future

Thursday, June 24



2-4 p.m.

Autobiography, memoir and personal narrative is an account of your experience written by you. Writer Norah Booth will lead you through some exercises to get you started writing a story about a time or event in your life and what it meant to you, and how your experience fits into the larger story of your friends, your family, and your community.

You will leave this two-hour session with a draft and the skills you need to finish writing your story!

That Year, Next Year, Now: A Poetry Workshop

Thursday, July 1

2–3:30 p.m.

In any given year, we change. But last year? We likely have a lot to say. How do your priorities look different now? What matters to you these days that didn’t matter before? In this workshop, we’ll let 2020 inspire us as we write our own poems. Includes exercises, discussion, and tips for writing poetry that sings.