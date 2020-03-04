Things to Do, Wednesday, March 4

click to enlarge

The Loft Cinema is screening the directorial debut of Robert Redford, following a family being “torn apart by tension and tragedy” and based on Judith Guest’s bestselling novel. Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore star as the upper-middle-class couple whose “ordinary” existence is irrevocably shattered by the death of their oldest son. This screening is co-presented by the UA’s Care, Health & Society program, School of Sociology the UA Department of Psychology and The Loft Cinema. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.If you live in Tucson, then you probably already know that it’s the law here that everyone loves the music of Linda Ronstadt. So, since you undoubtedly love the music of Linda Ronstadt, come watch a whole bunch of performers pay tribute to her in this show at Hotel Congress. The lineup includes Miss Olivia and the Interlopers, Katie Haverly, Birds & Arrows, P.D. Ronstadt and Danny Kreiger. And all proceeds benefit the Casa Maria soup kitchen! Please bring canned goods to donate as well. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. $5.Oh, Wednesdays. They’re the point in the week where you can just start to see next weekend on the horizon, but by which time last weekend is already a distant, quickly fading memory. To get you through this troubled time, Summit Hut has this evening yoga class, where you can come in and downward dog your troubles away. And it’s totally free! Why not stop by on the way home from work and treat yourself to some midweek stretching and relaxation? 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Summit Hutt, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.