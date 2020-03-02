The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, March 2, 2020

Do This! / Music / The Weekly List

Things to Do, Monday, March 2

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge lives-worth-living.jpg
Lives Worth Living. The University of Arizona’s Disability Cultural Center is hosting a screening of this 2011 PBS documentary chronicling the disability rights movement from World War II until the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. The film features archival footage and interviews with disability rights activists such as Judi Chamberlin and Fred Fay. This screening is presented by UA Disability Cultural Center and assistant professor of English Dev Bose. 11 a.m. to noon., Monday, March 2. At the UA Disability Resource Center, 1224 E. Lowell St.

From Guadalajara, this electronic/experimental duo go “defy categorization.” Lorelle Meets The Obsolete push the envelope of sound. At Club Congress. Jrown and La Cerca add appreciably to the lineup…

Long time Tucson piano man Lamont Arthur teams with vocalist Krystil Jayde, covering Motown to London’s underground soul. LaJayde debut at Elliott’s on Congress…

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Things to Do, This Weekend, Feb. 29 - March 1 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Where to Rock, This Weekend, Feb. 29 - March 1 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. There's Still Time to Vote in Summit Hut Banff Grant Challenge (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Pray The Corona Away (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Purging With Ginni (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation