Always wanted to sing in a group? Come kick the tires at this open participation event—turning the audience into a choir. The science shows the therapeutic benefits (neurotransmitters spark the right temporal lobe to life releasing endorphins that make us healthier and happier) and when we sing together this effect is amplified.At the Rialto Theatre...A descendent of the Tarahumara people, this award-winning artist recognized the connection between hip-hop and indigenous culture.headlines. FeaturingAt 191 Toole...Escape materialism and capitalism and dance for Black Friday. Mexican emo/queer synth popperjoinsat R Bar...An emo, post-hardcore, punk night rages forth. This installment seestake to the stage in the flesh. At Club Congress...Dreamy, surfy sounds commingle in harmony with Southwestern gothic soul music.are at Saint Charles Tavern...Since 2005, these multiple Best of Tucson winners for Best Cover Band channel new wave classics, pop and power ballads from what could be your favorite decade.rock on the rooftop at Playground...Resident DJshost some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists. Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts...A night of many rich flavors. Grungy fuzz and indie rockersare paired with hip-hoppersand turntablist/beatmaker. It all goes down at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...Not feeling the spirit? Celebrate the anti-Christmas.—a term coined by Frank Costanza (on TV comedy Seinfeld) stands as a secular backlash to the commercialization of the Yuletide—featuresAt the Rialto Theatre...Street cred? In addition to releasing three full-length albums under his own name, this L.A. alt-rocker has contributed to recordings byand others.is at 191 Toole..."The King of Strings," celebrated blues/rock guitaristeturns to The Rock...Three generations collide on the dancefloor,keeps the infamy alive. At the Surly Wench Pub...Rock 'n' roll, loud AF, straight up. Reuniting to toast 20 years of noise making.are at EncoreTucson...Performing on tiny keyboards, musical instruments and non-instruments both variegated and amusing—explore ambient improvisation at Exo Bar...Performing original compositions and adaptations rooted in various pan-African nastyles: African Folk, Afro-pop, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. The Key Ingredients ofwill perform what Doc Twang says, "...will be our last show for a while." At Monterey Court...'s honey sweet indie-folk songs shine brightly at the end of the day. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin...Let's Get Hyphy findsand a mysterious special guest spin Bay Area hip-hop. At Mr. Head's Art Gallery & Bar...Revealing themselves prismatically in a "Daffodil Daydream" Texan alt-rockersalong with Tucson's In Lessons, Heroes Reunion and Manguera lay siege to the Sky Bar...Award-winning indie-folk duoperform in a free event at the Fox Theatre...Giving soul to the universe, wings to the mind, Still Life Telescope and Max Parallax skew the great divide. At Saint Charles Tavern...The intrepid. At Tucson Convention Center...Celebrate World AIDS Day with a party on the patio.are set to perform in this family-friendly event. Free HIV testing is available. At Hotel Congress...Inspired by ancient Egyptian and near-Eastern mysticism as well as the writings of H.P. Lovecraft, death metallistsbring A Vile Caustic Attack Tour to EncoreTucson..."We're here to tell a story, about fame, decadence, triumph and tragedy."is at the Fox Theatre...