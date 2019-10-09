XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Oct. 9

-
Animal Collective
Recorded in the same studio once used by Brian Wilson for Pet Sounds, Painting With (Domino, 2016), Animal Collective
's 10th studio album is far from primitive. Noah Lennox
(aka Panda Bear
) expands on the initial vision going into the sessions, "Caveman circles, the first Ramones record, early Beatles and electronically produced. I think that was kind of our starting point." Like Cubist painters, these guys fragment and abstract reality. At the Rialto Theatre. Artistic omnivores, Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa
open.
"The King of Brazillian Pop," legendary composer/keyboardist Guilherme Arantes
performs at Sea of Glass: Center for The Arts.
"And I think I'm dying/'Cause this can't be living/Should I be searching for some kind of meaning?" queries indie popper Amber Bain. From Buckinghamshire, England, The Japanese House
are at 191 Toole.