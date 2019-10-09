The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Oct. 9

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Animal Collective - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Animal Collective
Recorded in the same studio once used by Brian Wilson for Pet Sounds, Painting With (Domino, 2016), Animal Collective's 10th studio album is far from primitive. Noah Lennox (aka Panda Bear) expands on the initial vision going into the sessions, "Caveman circles, the first Ramones record, early Beatles and electronically produced. I think that was kind of our starting point." Like Cubist painters, these guys fragment and abstract reality. At the Rialto Theatre. Artistic omnivores, Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa open.

"The King of Brazillian Pop," legendary composer/keyboardist Guilherme Arantes performs at Sea of Glass: Center for The Arts.

"And I think I'm dying/'Cause this can't be living/Should I be searching for some kind of meaning?" queries indie popper Amber Bain. From Buckinghamshire, England, The Japanese House are at 191 Toole.

