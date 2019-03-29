XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, March 29 to 31

click to enlarge
This pop star started her career penning songs for Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. And, the girl’s got “Issues.” Recently, in People
she admitted to bad behavior in the name of creativity. “I think as an artist it’s fairly easy to become stagnant. When that happens you do a lot of really shitty things to people, that you don’t really mean to.” Julia Michaels
reveals her Inner Monologue
at the Rialto Theatre. Accompanied by a handful of rising artists: Billy Raffoul
, Josie Dunne
, Corey Harper
and Spazz Cardigan
.
Her sound is smoky. The reverb-drenched twang bears a 1950s feel, reminiscent of when beehive bouffants ruled the Earth. She declares defiantly, “You Don’t Own Me,” only to find that “There’s Still a Tear in [Her] Beer.” Country songstress Whitney Rose
is at Club Congress. Gus Clark and the Least of His Problems
.
Originally self-released in 1969, Ode To Quetzalcoatl
was then championed in The Acid Archives
as “one of the ultimate incarnations of tormented religious loner, downer folk.” Psychedelic folk outlier Dave Bixby
triggers weird acid flashbacks or conversations with the risen Christ. At Wooden Tooth Records. With the freak folk of Dave Merrell
.
This Tucson OG plays blues, Motown and everything in between. The George Howard Band
keeps the party going in the Tropico Lounge at Casino Del Sol.
On the rooftop, ’80s and Gentlemen
keep the decade alive. At Playground Bar & Lounge.
Echo Chamber
features performances by Kristen Miologos
, Karima Walker
, Michael Dauphinais
and Bryan Jacobs
A day of new, experimental music awaits at MOCA Tucson.
Borderland Brewing’s Taproom Sessions presents Natalie Pohanic
.
Guitarist, folk storyteller Gene Moran
performs at The Dusty Monk Pub.
Johnny Hootrock
, The Vooduo
and The Shivers
do unspeakable things with planks of wood and strings at the Surly Wench Pub.
The feral Hank Topless Band
show little in the way of restraint at Saint Charles Tavern.
Parisian guitarist Naim Amor
leads A Jazz Trio at Exo Roast Co.
Avant-garde viola and harp duo Hatpin
enchant with original compositions in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner.
Springboarding the Spring Concert Series, chameleonic neo-soul/jazzers Mesquite
are on the patio at Hotel Congress.
Vocalist/guitarist Ben Gibbard culled his band’s name from the title of a song performed by the infamous Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Death Cab for Cutie
careen into the Tucson Music Hall.
The backing soundtrack to this Christian music singer-songwriter’s childhood was bluegrass music. “The first sound I remember as a little barefoot boy was my daddy’s Martin guitar and a five-string banjo.” His latest, Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows pays homage to his rural Kentucky heritage. Steven Curtis Chapman
helps us "Remember to Remember. At Leo Rich Theater.
The country music institution that is Loveland
congregate at Crooked Tooth Brewing.
Folk/Americana practitioners Dash Pocket
work their craft at BlackRock Brewers.
Creating a playlist from one of the most successful vocal groups in rock history’s chart topping hits, Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
is a quintessential tribute. At the Fox Theatre.
Got chops? This all-ages/genres/styles competition serves as a showcase for up-and-coming drummers, and sundry others, to gain exposure. Oh yeah, and a chance to win really cool swag. Tucson Battle of the Beats 2019
bashes at Club Congress. Last year’s winner, Matthew Wineinger
returns to uphold his badassery.
On the patio at Hotel Congress, a unique multidisciplinary event unfolds layer by layer. Synesthesia
features the sentience of artist Joe Pagac
, whose paintbrush will be guided by what he hears in real time, while providing the auditory stimulation is the newly christened Chris Black Quartet
.
Proclaiming to be “all things that go bump in the night,” horror rockers Epitaph Romance
top a bill brimming with metallic darkness. At House of Bards. With Olden
, Never Born
and Copper Magma
.
Influenced by blues and jam rock, from the Ozark Mountains, Vintage Pistol
“Lay It Down” at Sky Bar. With the deep, spacious, soulful sound of Zero Miles to Empty
. With “Only Girl” Juju Fontaine
.
Since coalescing in London in 1975, groundbreaking jazz fusionists Brand X
display Unorthodox Behavior
display Unorthodox Behavior, for all to witness, at 191 Toole.
.
Surf rock champions Shrimp Chaperone
make everything groovy at Saint Charles Tavern.
Combining ’60s pop with Latin influences, Los Puchos
bring their lo-fi aesthetic to Exo Roast Co.
Drawing from a rich culture through a fresh, contemporary lens. And, its intoxicating rhythms: Son, cha cha cha and rumba. Asere! A Fiesta Cubana
features musicians and dancers from the Havana Club All-stars. At the Fox Theatre.
Songstress Joyce Luna
, performing her confessional style of folk/Americana, makes her debut at Public Brewhouse. Luna will be accompanied by mandolinist Mike Markowitz
.
A rousing night of post-modern Americana is promised when P.D. Ronstadt & the Company
and the Kate Becker All-Star Band
join forces at Monterey Court.
Twain & Little Mazarn
are at Exo Roast Co. With an opening set by Chelsey Lee Trejo
.