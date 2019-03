XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, March 29 to 31

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre

This pop star started her career penning songs for Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. And, the girl’s got “Issues.” Recently, inshe admitted to bad behavior in the name of creativity. “I think as an artist it’s fairly easy to become stagnant. When that happens you do a lot of really shitty things to people, that you don’t really mean to.”reveals herat the Rialto Theatre. Accompanied by a handful of rising artists:andHer sound is smoky. The reverb-drenched twang bears a 1950s feel, reminiscent of when beehive bouffants ruled the Earth. She declares defiantly, “You Don’t Own Me,” only to find that “There’s Still a Tear in [Her] Beer.” Country songstressis at Club Congress.opens the show. Details here. Originally self-released in 1969,was then championed inas “one of the ultimate incarnations of tormented religious loner, downer folk.” Psychedelic folk outliertriggers weird acid flashbacks or conversations with the risen Christ. At Wooden Tooth Records. With the freak folk ofThis Tucson OG plays blues, Motown and everything in between.keeps the party going in the Tropico Lounge at Casino Del Sol. Details here.

On the rooftop,keep the decade alive. At Playground Bar & Lounge. Details here. features performances byand. A day of new, experimental music awaits at MOCA Tucson. Details here. Borderland Brewing’s Taproom Sessions presentsGuitarist, folk storytellerperforms at The Dusty Monk Pub. Details here.

anddo unspeakable things with planks of wood and strings at the Surly Wench Pub. Details here.

The feralshow little in the way of restraint at Saint Charles Tavern. Details here. Parisian guitaristleads A Jazz Trio at Exo Roast Co. Details here. Avant-garde viola and harp duoenchant with original compositions in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner. Details here.

Springboarding the Spring Concert Series, chameleonic neo-soul/jazzersare on the patio at Hotel Congress. Details here.

Vocalist/guitarist Ben Gibbard culled his band’s name from the title of a song performed by the infamous Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.careen into the Tucson Music Hall. Details here. The backing soundtrack to this Christian music singer-songwriter’s childhood was bluegrass music. “The first sound I remember as a little barefoot boy was my daddy’s Martin guitar and a five-string banjo.” His latest, Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows pays homage to his rural Kentucky heritage.helps us “Remember to Remember. At Leo Rich Theater. Details here. The country music institution that iscongregate at Crooked Tooth Brewing. Details here.



Folk/Americana practitionerswork their craft at BlackRock Brewers. Details here.

Creating a playlist from one of the most successful vocal groups in rock history’s chart topping hits,is a quintessential tribute. At the Fox Theatre. Details here. Got chops? This all-ages/genres/styles competition serves as a showcase for up-and-coming drummers, and sundry others, to gain exposure. Oh yeah, and a chance to win really cool swag.bashes at Club Congress. Last year’s winner,returns to uphold his badassery. Details here.

On the patio at Hotel Congress, a unique multidisciplinary event unfolds layer by layer.features the sentience of artist, whose paintbrush will be guided by what he hears in real time, while providing the auditory stimulation is the newly christenedProclaiming to be “all things that go bump in the night,” horror rockerstop a bill brimming with metallic darkness. At House of Bards. WithandInfluenced by blues and jam rock, from the Ozark Mountains,“Lay It Down” at Sky Bar. With the deep, spacious, soulful sound of. With “Only Girl”Since coalescing in London in 1975, groundbreaking jazz fusionistsdisplay, for all to witness, at 191 Toole. Details here Surf rock championsmake everything groovy at Saint Charles Tavern. Details here. Combining ’60s pop with Latin influences,bring their lo-fi aesthetic to Exo Roast Co. Details here. Drawing from a rich culture through a fresh, contemporary lens. And, its intoxicating rhythms: Son, cha cha cha and rumba.features musicians and dancers from the Havana Club All-stars. At the Fox Theatre. Details here.

Songstress, performing her confessional style of folk/Americana, makes her debut at Public Brewhouse. Luna will be accompanied by mandolinistA rousing night of post-modern Americana is promised whenand thejoin forces at Monterey Court. Details here. are at Exo Roast Co. With an opening set by