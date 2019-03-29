The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

  |  

Friday, March 29, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, March 29 to 31

Posted By and on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 1:00 AM


click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE RIALTO THEATRE
  • Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre
This pop star started her career penning songs for Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. And, the girl’s got “Issues.” Recently, in People she admitted to bad behavior in the name of creativity. “I think as an artist it’s fairly easy to become stagnant. When that happens you do a lot of really shitty things to people, that you don’t really mean to.” Julia Michaels reveals her Inner Monologue at the Rialto Theatre. Accompanied by a handful of rising artists: Billy Raffoul, Josie Dunne, Corey Harper and Spazz Cardigan. Details here.

Her sound is smoky. The reverb-drenched twang bears a 1950s feel, reminiscent of when beehive bouffants ruled the Earth. She declares defiantly, “You Don’t Own Me,” only to find that “There’s Still a Tear in [Her] Beer.” Country songstress Whitney Rose is at Club Congress. Gus Clark and the Least of His Problems opens the show. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF HOTEL CONGRESS
  • Courtesy of Hotel Congress
Originally self-released in 1969, Ode To Quetzalcoatl was then championed in The Acid Archives as “one of the ultimate incarnations of tormented religious loner, downer folk.” Psychedelic folk outlier Dave Bixby triggers weird acid flashbacks or conversations with the risen Christ. At Wooden Tooth Records. With the freak folk of Dave Merrell. Details here.

This Tucson OG plays blues, Motown and everything in between. The George Howard Band keeps the party going in the Tropico Lounge at Casino Del Sol. Details here.

On the rooftop, ’80s and Gentlemen keep the decade alive. At Playground Bar & Lounge. Details here.
COURTESY OF PLAYGROUND TUCSON
  • Courtesy of Playground Tucson
Echo Chamber features performances by Kristen Miologos, Karima Walker, Michael Dauphinais and Bryan Jacobs. A day of new, experimental music awaits at MOCA Tucson. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BORDERLANDS TAPROOM SESSIONS PRESENT: NATALIE POHANIC FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Borderlands Taproom Sessions present: Natalie Pohanic Facebook event page
Borderland Brewing’s Taproom Sessions presents Natalie Pohanic. Details here.

Guitarist, folk storyteller Gene Moran performs at The Dusty Monk Pub. Details here.

Johnny Hootrock, The Vooduo and The Shivers do unspeakable things with planks of wood and strings at the Surly Wench Pub. Details here.

The feral Hank Topless Band show little in the way of restraint at Saint Charles Tavern. Details here.

Parisian guitarist Naim Amor leads A Jazz Trio at Exo Roast Co. Details here.

Avant-garde viola and harp duo Hatpin enchant with original compositions in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner. Details here.

Springboarding the Spring Concert Series, chameleonic neo-soul/jazzers Mesquite are on the patio at Hotel Congress. Details here.

Vocalist/guitarist Ben Gibbard culled his band’s name from the title of a song performed by the infamous Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Death Cab for Cutie careen into the Tucson Music Hall. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LOVELAND FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Loveland Facebook event page
The backing soundtrack to this Christian music singer-songwriter’s childhood was bluegrass music. “The first sound I remember as a little barefoot boy was my daddy’s Martin guitar and a five-string banjo.” His latest, Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows pays homage to his rural Kentucky heritage. Steven Curtis Chapman helps us “Remember to Remember. At Leo Rich Theater. Details here.

The country music institution that is Loveland congregate at Crooked Tooth Brewing. Details here. 

Folk/Americana practitioners Dash Pocket work their craft at BlackRock Brewers. Details here.

Creating a playlist from one of the most successful vocal groups in rock history’s chart topping hits, Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees is a quintessential tribute. At the Fox Theatre. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HOTEL CONGRESS
  • Courtesy of Hotel Congress
Got chops? This all-ages/genres/styles competition serves as a showcase for up-and-coming drummers, and sundry others, to gain exposure. Oh yeah, and a chance to win really cool swag. Tucson Battle of the Beats 2019 bashes at Club Congress. Last year’s winner, Matthew Wineinger returns to uphold his badassery. Details here.

On the patio at Hotel Congress, a unique multidisciplinary event unfolds layer by layer. Synesthesia features the sentience of artist Joe Pagac, whose paintbrush will be guided by what he hears in real time, while providing the auditory stimulation is the newly christened Chris Black Quartet. Details here.

Proclaiming to be “all things that go bump in the night,” horror rockers Epitaph Romance top a bill brimming with metallic darkness. At House of Bards. With Olden, Never Born and Copper Magma. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF 191 TOOLE
  • Courtesy of 191 Toole
Influenced by blues and jam rock, from the Ozark Mountains, Vintage Pistol “Lay It Down” at Sky Bar. With the deep, spacious, soulful sound of Zero Miles to Empty. With “Only Girl” Juju Fontaine. Details here.

Since coalescing in London in 1975, groundbreaking jazz fusionists Brand X display Unorthodox Behavior, for all to witness, at 191 Toole. Details here.

Surf rock champions Shrimp Chaperone make everything groovy at Saint Charles Tavern. Details here.

Combining ’60s pop with Latin influences, Los Puchos bring their lo-fi aesthetic to Exo Roast Co. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JOYCE LUNA DEBUT! FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Joyce Luna Debut! Facebook event page
Drawing from a rich culture through a fresh, contemporary lens. And, its intoxicating rhythms: Son, cha cha cha and rumba. Asere! A Fiesta Cubana features musicians and dancers from the Havana Club All-stars. At the Fox Theatre. Details here.

Songstress Joyce Luna, performing her confessional style of folk/Americana, makes her debut at Public Brewhouse. Luna will be accompanied by mandolinist Mike Markowitz. Details here.

A rousing night of post-modern Americana is promised when P.D. Ronstadt & the Company and the Kate Becker All-Star Band join forces at Monterey Court. Details here.

Twain & Little Mazarn are at Exo Roast Co. With an opening set by Chelsey Lee Trejo. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Briannon Wilfong

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. "The Dirt" Isn't Worth Your Time on Netflix (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Trippin' With Betsy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Kamala Harris Wants To Raise Teachers' Salaries (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Tucson Cine Mexico Celebrates Thriving Mexican Film Industry (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation