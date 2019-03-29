22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31

Happy Hour Hobble at Tucson Hop Shop. Want to have a drink and feel healthy at the same time? Join the Southern Arizona Roadrunners and about 100 running friends for a free social run (or walk). Folks are meeting at Tucson Hop Shop at 6:15 p.m. before taking off for a three-mile run around The Loop. After the exercise, you get to hang out at the Hop Shop and enjoy local brews and a food truck. Think about how much better those food and drinks will be knowing you earned them! 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Happy Hour Hobble at Tucson Hop Shop Facebook event page
The Golden Pita. For National Pita Day (because that’s a thing, right?) Pita Jungle is having a Willy Wonka-inspired promotion where customers can win prizes when they dine in and receive a special golden wrapper. One special customer will win Pita Jungle for a year if they get a golden wrapped pita, and 24 others will get $50 gift cards if their food comes wrapped in similar packaging. But be aware, you schemers, the golden wrapper will be hidden under the regular wrappers so diners will need to be on the lookout! Friday, March 29. Available at all Arizona locations, including the two locations in the Tucson area. Details here.
Mozart Requiem. You know when you’re really sad and feeling sorry for yourself, so you listen to sad music and just kind of soak in sadness? That’s sort of what Mozart did when he wrote the Requiem at the end of his life. But instead of being pathetic or mopey about it, he made something that expresses grief in a beautiful, unforgettable way. In contrast, this night also features five-time Grammy winner Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna (Eternal Light). Though it was written in response to his mother’s death, it’s full of light. Lauridsen will be in residence with True Concord Choir, Orchestra and Soloists. the week of these performances. 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, 2800 Camino Del Sol. 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $40 premium. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of AZ Resist
Naila and the Uprising. The UA School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, and Center for Middle Eastern Studies present this free screening about a woman in Gaza who must make a choice between love and freedom. While set in the 1980s, this film’s themes echo on today. The film is followed by a discussion with Dr. Maha Nassar. Also hosted by the Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance and Jewish Voice for Peace. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29. 1130 N. Mountain Ave. Free and open to all. Details here.
Clueless. If you’re looking for a nice helping of pure, condensed ’90s, the Loft Cinema has you covered with back-to-back weekend screenings of this high school drama classic. It’s satirical, it’s funny, it’s…an adaptation of a novel published in 1815? Thinking of skipping this screening? As if! 10 to 11:45 p.m. Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Details here.
Bravo Vino Wine Festival. Oh wine, what won’t we do for you? Willcox Wine Country and the Tucson Opera League have partnered to bring a wine festival to Tucson, including drinks from multiple local wineries, such as Zarpara Vineyard, Pillsbury Wine, Bodega Pierce, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards and more. There will also be bands performing and food from local chefs. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30. 3231 N. Craycroft Road. $15 to 20. Details here.
Meet the Winemaker: Callaghan Vineyards. And the wine events keep coming in Tucson! The Arizona Wine Collective is hosting Kent and Lisa Callaghan of Callaghan Vineyards for their Winemaker Series. If you want an inside view of winemaking, as well as some special wine tastings, head on down. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155. Details here.
Blues and Brews Festival. Hosted by the Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation, this 34th annual festival at Reid Park is a smorgasbord of local food, craft beer and the sweet sounds of blues music. Featuring the performances by Canned Heat, Dennis Jones, the Tucson Jazz Institute and more. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. At the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way. $25 at the gate, $20 advance general admission, $100 VIP. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Animalia. Members of the Tucson Girls Chorus’ Bumblebee chorus (for kindergarten and first-grade girls) and the Mariposa singers (typically sixth- through eighth-grade girls) will be singing their hearts out in this edition of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s “Just for Kids” series. It’s interactive, it’s animal-themed, and has a bunch of little girls who love to sing. What more could you ask for? One of the best ways to support the arts is to encourage young people who are just starting out, after all. 10 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of 2nd Annual Tucson Time Traveler's Masquerade Facebook event page
Second Annual Tucson Time Traveler’s Masquerade. You ever feel like you don’t get enough opportunities to explore your fantastical side? You ever feel like you don’t spend enough Saturday nights watching fairies dance with aliens, or chatting up steampunk airship captains and Medieval women? Boy, does Riddlemetrue Leathercraft have an event for you. Spend your evening doing all of the above, among local and regional vendors and plenty of other fantastical souls. There will also be entertainment by groups like the Whisky Bards, the Circus Academy of Tucson; folk, courtly and waltz dance classes; and tours of the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple with a Mason. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave. $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Details here.
Fiesta Sahuarita. The town of Sahuarita is 25 this year, making it the same age as pop stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. Or the same age Joseph Smith, Jr. was when he published the Book of Mormon. It’s a significant age to be, sometimes for different reasons. Sahuarita is celebrating with a water park, a foam pit and plenty of live entertainment. You like free T-shirts? They got ’em? How about food trucks and other vendors? Yup. A Ferris wheel and a gyro spin? Oh yeah. A mascot parade might just be the day’s highlight. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Animal Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas (shuttles from some locations are provided by the Sahuarita Unified School District. See sahuaritaaz.gov for more info). Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Fiesta Sahuarita 2019 - Anamax Park Facebook event page
Spring Festival of the Arts. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is back at it again with their biannual festival that has become one of Southern Arizona’s largest regional art events. With more than 100 artists and exhibitors, a fantastic mix of food choices and plenty of live music, it’s a practically perfect way to spend a weekend. Treat yourself to something new, support local artists, and get out there to enjoy this lovely spring weather. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of SAACA
Container Gardening. You may have noticed that the soil you find in Tucson isn’t the most arable in the world. In fact, it’s more sand than soil, isn’t it? So, container gardening is a pretty good option if you’re looking to start a garden. Southwest Victory Gardens is presenting this discussion about the special growing requirements that come with container gardening—including how to grow vegetables! Vegetables taste a hell of a lot better when you grew them yourself, we promise. So why not learn more about how to do it? 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Dunbar African American Culture Center, 325 W. Second St. Free. Details here.
Prom-O-Rama. In Cinderella, the fairy godmother floats in at the last minute and makes sure our heroine has all the stuff she needs to look good at the ball. Cinderella’s Closet, a nonprofit founded in 2009, provides new or nearly new dresses, shoes and accessories for local high schoolers to wear to prom. At this year’s event—the 10th annual iteration—more than 1500 gowns will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s good for the environment, because the dresses are getting recycled! It’s good for high schoolers, because they get to go to prom. It’s good all around. So if you’re not picking up a dress, you can donate a clean prom dress or make a tax-deductible donation. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Free. Details here.
All Nite Scream-O-Rama! The Loft Cinema is making sure you don’t get any sleep, with 12 straight hours of classic horror flicks. Some of the films are cheesy, some are great, some are downright weird. Feel free to bring your pillows and pajamas for this “cinematic slumber party massacre.” Films include: The Blob, Psycho, Candyman, The Howling and more. 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, March 31. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $17. Details here.
A Swingin’ Soiree. Presented by the Junior League of Tucson, this fifth annual fundraising event is a night full of dancing, food and desserts. There will also be wine, beer and cocktails on the menu. And like all good fundraisers, there will be silent auctions galore! 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 31. 245 E. Ina Road. $65 per person, $120 for couples and $50 for designated drivers. 21+. Details here.
Purim Costume Run. It’s time to head back to the Tucson J for their second annual Holiday Fun Run Series! Do a 10K, a 5K or even a 1K, and feel free to either run or walk. The 10K and 5Ks are timed, while the 1K event is just for fun. Bring the family! If you have kids between 2 and 8 with you (the 5K is free for kids 6 and under with a registered parent, by the way), you might want to stay after for Science Sunday, where childhood experts teach kids about space and earth science, physics and more. Registration available until 7:30 a.m. on race day, with the 10K starting at 7:45 a.m., 5K at 8 a.m. and 1K at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, March 31. Science Sunday is 9:30 a.m. to noon. Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road. 10K: $40 advance/$45 race day. 5K: $25 advance, $30 race day. 1K: $10. Science Sunday is free. Details here.
Sonoran Spring Gala. Spring is a lovely time in the desert! And it’s always a lovely time at Tohono Chul. So celebrating a springtime at Tohono Chul is a beautiful way to spend a day, and to support your local gardens. Domingo DeGrazia and his Spanish Guitar Band are providing the live music, the Garden Bistro is providing the delicious food, Tohono Chul is providing the nature and it’s up to you and your fellow Tucsonans to provide the good company. This year’s grand raffle prizes are a two-night stay for two at Silver City, New Mexico’s Bear Mountain Lodge AND a two-night stay for two at the Sedona Rouge Hotel & Spa and a two-hour Vortex Jeep Tour for two in Sedona. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. $130, and raffle tickets are $10. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tohono Chul
Agave University: An Immersive Exploration of All Things Agave. Oh yeah, agave! That’s the stuff you drink, right? Well, there’s a lot more to it, actually. In this three-hour cultural immersion class, Gary Paul Nabhan will teach you all about the genetic diversity, ethnobotany and cultural history of agave cultivation here in the Southwest—from the Hohokam using it thousands of years ago to us using it today. But don’t worry: Doug Smith and Bill Steen will also be talking about mezcal production, and a tasting of agave spirits, including some lesser-known alternatives to tequila, will cap the event off. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31. The Drawing Room, upstairs at Maynard’s Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. $55. Details here.
Courtesy of Sam Hughes Neighborhood
Sam Hughes Neighborhood Home Tour. Are you ready for live music, lovely art and 21 beautiful venues in the one-square-mile by the UA that makes up the Sam Hughes Neighborhood we all know and love? This year, 11 of the venues will be private homes, and you’ll be able to sample refreshments from some of the neighborhood’s new restaurants and businesses. Take a self-guided stroll, check out the plans for three new developments they have in the works and try not to get too green with envy if you don’t live in Sam Hughes yourself. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Sam Hughes Neighborhood (street parking is plentiful). $30, or $20 for current Sam Hughes Neighborhood Association members. Details here.
Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. San Diego Strike Force. Tucson’s favorite indoor football league team, the Sugar Skulls, are facing off against their San Diego counterparts this Sunday. They’re coming off their first-ever loss earlier this month, so don’t let the sweetness of their craniums fool ya—the Sugar Skulls are ready for a win. So come enjoy a game of good, old fashioned indoor football, which is different than regular football in that the arena is smaller and it’s indoors, but is not actually all that different. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $17 to $99+. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tucson Sugar Skulls
Tesoros (Treasures). As the Tucson Cine Mexico closes out, there are still some chances to see screenings this week. One such film is Tesoros, about young siblings from a small fishing village on the Pacific Coast of Mexico who embark on a search for lost pirate treasures. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Harkins Tucson Spectrum 18. Free. For a full list of Tucson Cine Mexico screenings, visit tucsoncinemexico.org. Details here. Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
The cast of four fabulous women shop for laundry at a Bloomingdale’s sale, sing 25 songs about…
More
@ The Gaslight Music Hall
Tue., March 19, 6-8 p.m., Wed., March 20, 6-8 p.m., Thu., March 21, 6-8 p.m., Fri., March 22, 6-8 p.m., Sun., March 24, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Mon., March 25, 6-8 p.m., Tue., March 26, 6-8 p.m., Wed., March 27, 6-8 p.m., Thu., March 28, 6-8 p.m., Fri., March 29, 6-8 p.m., Sun., March 31, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Mon., April 1, 6-8 p.m., Tue., April 2, 6-8 p.m., Wed., April 3, 6-8 p.m. and Thu., April 4, 6-8 p.m.
13005 N Oracle Rd