All Bets Are On: On Arizona's loss to Oregon, the State of the Pac-12 and Whether Patrick Mahomes will win the NFL MVP

The second installment of Tucson Weekly's newest podcast, All Bets Are On, is live, with co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak breaking down the latest in sports and betting information.
The hosts this week tackle the Wildcats' 59-54 loss to Oregon, as well as their upcoming clash with Oregon State University on Saturday evening.
The two also break down the Pac-12 as a whole, giving their picks for the other men's basketball games scheduled for Saturday.
The dynamic duo finish their 30-minute podcast with a segment on this weekend's NFL playoff games, and whether anyone can knock Patrick Mahomes off to win the league's MVP award.
Check out the episode in the link above, and make sure to abide by the suggestions that the Dragon himself, Tyler Vondrak, lives by.
Happy betting, ladies and gents.