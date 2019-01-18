The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, January 18, 2019

Gambling & Games / Sports

All Bets Are On: On Arizona's loss to Oregon, the State of the Pac-12 and Whether Patrick Mahomes will win the NFL MVP

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 4:13 PM

The second installment of Tucson Weekly's newest podcast, All Bets Are On, is live, with co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak breaking down the latest in sports and betting information.

The hosts this week tackle the Wildcats' 59-54 loss to Oregon, as well as their upcoming clash with Oregon State University on Saturday evening.

The two also break down the Pac-12 as a whole, giving their picks for the other men's basketball games scheduled for Saturday.

The dynamic duo finish their 30-minute podcast with a segment on this weekend's NFL playoff games, and whether anyone can knock Patrick Mahomes off to win the league's MVP award.

Check out the episode in the link above, and make sure to abide by the suggestions that the Dragon himself, Tyler Vondrak, lives by.

Happy betting, ladies and gents. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Pink Martini and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra

PINK MARTINI performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece,… More

@ TCC Music Hall Sat., Jan. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Stay Up to See Sunday's 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Stressing RBG (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: A Manly Cartoon (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, Jan. 9 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Happy Holidays to All! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation