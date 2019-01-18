Picks of the Dragon: Who to Pick in Sunday's NFL Playoff Games

click to enlarge Kelly Rashka

Tyler Vondrak, a.k.a. The Dragon

Line: Saints -3.5,Over/Under: 57Pick: Under 57Bet: $25 to win $22.73A rematch of our two NFC titans this year. The two best offenses meet again but this time around I’m expecting a different style of game. A few factors are pushing me to the under. Brees’ arm showing some wear and tear throughout this year, Talib sure to be all over Thomas (He was absent last game in the 10 points loss), McVay’s lack of confidence in the big pass play with Goff, Goff’s fall off in production since Cooper Kupp’s injury, and two teams with dual dynamic running backs has me grabbing the under 57 all day. While this isn’t the most exciting bet in the world it is what I feel a safe one. This is the NFC championship game and positions are more valuable than ever. We will see plenty of action from the four running backs in a grind it out type of game keeping that score below 57.Line: Chiefs -3Over/Under: 55.5Picks: Chiefs -3 and Under 55.5Bet: $25 on -3 to win $22.73 and $25 to win $22.73Couldn’t ask for a better AFC championship game in my opinion. The old guard coming into the new guards house as an underdog in a sub 20 degree game. Mahomes is playing lights out. The Chiefs defense, one of the NFL’s worst, has come alive in the postseason with an extremely impressive showing against the colts. All while the Patriots have been awful on the road this year and while they usually own this time of the year I can’t go against this Chiefs team at home. Mahomes I think will have us all talking around the water cooler on Monday after an impressive game on his way to making history this year.The other bet on this game is far more data driven. There has never been a NFL game to go over 50 points in temperatures below 25 degrees. While the weather report keeps changing daily I haven’t seen anything forecasted above 22. I’ll take those odds and see what happens.Pick = Chiefs to win -150 parlayed with Saints to win -160Bet = $20 to win $34.17Final pick of the week I’m throwing out a money-line parlay on the home teams. History is on our side with the home teams typically coming out ahead in these scenarios. 9 out of the last 10 years the AFC home team has won while 8 of the last 10 years the NFC home team has won. These teams are all so even that I think it really comes down to that edge of home field advantage and I’ll take that check to the bank.Total Bets = $95 to win $102.36