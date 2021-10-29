FC Tucson Has Playoff Spot on the Line in Final Home Game

Hey, sports fans! FC Tucson, the Old Pueblo's soccer team, had a rough start to the season but now just has to win two more games to land a spot in the national USL League One playoffs. It's our community's comeback story of the year!
If you're interested in cheering on the team's effort to land that post-season berth, FC Tucson will take on the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kino Sports Stadium in the last home game of the regular season. Tickets are $10 to $20. Buy them here!
It's also Fan Appreciation Night with some spooktacular fun planned for the evening, so there's fun on and off the field. There's no better place to get your kicks on Saturday night.