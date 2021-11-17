Roads closed throughout Tucson on Saturday for El Tour de Tucson

Posted on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM

The following travel restrictions and road closures will be in place at 6 a.m. Saturday because of the annual El Tour de Tucson bike race.

Downtown – Sixth Avenue, north of 22nd Street and south of Broadway, will be closed to motorists from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., after the last rider. Expect additional downtown side street closures.

East side – Houghton Road will be closed to motorists from Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Old Vail Road to Sahuarita Road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West side:

Silverbell Road southbound from Ina Road to Goret Road

Mission Road eastbound ramp onto Starr Pass Boulevard

Aviation Parkway eastbound from Broadway to Golf Links Road

Wilmot Road southbound from Golf Links Road to Davis Monthan

Nicaragua Drive/Calle Polar/Escalante Road eastbound from Wilmot Road to Kolb Road

Additional closures include:

I-10 and Houghton Road exits

Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Ramp Road

Valencia Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Old Vail Road

Mary Ann Cleveland Way westbound from Colossal Cave Road to Houghton Road

Irvington Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Houghton Road

Houghton Road northbound from Irvington Road to Escalante Road

Escalante Road eastbound from Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail will be highly restricted to travel

Further information about El Tour de Tucson, including a route map, can be found at eltourdetucson.org/el-tour-de-tucson/route/.

Motorists may experience lengthy traffic delays associated with this event, so please plan accordingly. The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking in these areas. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.