XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, July 27 - 28

Saturday, July 27
Courtesy photo
Mac Sabbath
OK. Now visualize Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese rockin' "the absolute fuck out" while covering Black Sabbath
tunes. Right? Bear witness to this bizarre spectacle when Mac Sabbath
roll The American Cheese Tour into 191 Toole. Adding to the appreciably high drama are Phoenix metalists Okilly Dokilly
(who are dedicated to The Simpsons' Ned Flanders) and Playboy Manbaby
, credited by Rolling Stone for "bringing sexy back to the genre of polka."
A sweaty summer just got a bit hotter. Humphouse's Disco Doll
will be in the house spinning classic disco at Club Congress.
Darkness visible. Black metallists Ashbringer, Nullingroots, Cursed Ruins, Nullus
and Severe Earth
play an all-ages show at Ward6.
TPD officers and local punk rockers face off in The Great Punk'n Donuts Pig Out of 2019
. As if that weren't enough, The Sindicate, Drizzle, The Cubes, Garrett William Moore
and D[Form]
are slated to perform all at Spark Project Collective. Donations will benefit Pathways Education Center, a nonprofit for children with learning differences and autism.
"Just for the Record," Hank Topless
performs "Happy Time Blues" at The Bambi.
Courtesy photo
Hank Topless
Adding something, uum, septic into the mix, Gutter Town
shares the stage with Pretty Ugly, Texas T. Trash
, Lost in the Sauce
and Cactus Mike and The Pricks
at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery.
DJ Stubbie
keeps the myth alive during The Fineline Revisited at the Surly Wench Pub.
Since 2005, these multiple Best of Tucson winners for Best Cover Band channel new wave classics, pop and power ballads from what could be your favorite decade. 80s & Gentlemen
rock on the rooftop at Playground.
No Introduction necessary, L.A.'s Dr. Fresch and Blossom
drop bass and ghetto house when Goldrush Expeditions
makes a stop at Gentle Ben's with local support from H.R. Guerin, Bagels & Lox
and Jamaste
.
Released in late April 2016, this Miami rapper's debut album Underground Underdog
shot like a bullet up the charts to reach number 2 on iTunes Top Hip-Hop Albums to sit right behind Drake
. Not too shabby. Firing off "1000 Rounds," Pouya
spits straight '90s hip-hop and Memphis fire when he brings The Liquid Sunshine Tour to Encore. He's flanked by Ramirez and Boobie Lootaveli
.
Performing original compositions and adaptations rooted in various pan-African styles including African folk, Afro-pop, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. The Key Ingredients of African Soul
mesmerize and make bodies involuntarily sway at Monterey Court.
"His songs move like the wind/He is the lone coyote howling in the desert/He has no secrets/He knows where the water is/You have to listen carefully/Maybe get down on your knees/And put your ear to the ground." –John Densmore
, The Doors
. Singer/songwriter John Coinman
is accompanied by bassist Blair Forward
are at Exo Roast Co.
Sunday, July 28
Formed in Illinois 1967, this self-described "rock and roll band with horns"— is readily capable of cranking out the kind of ballads that become prom themes or accompany wedding vows—provided toothsome nosh for the MTV Generation to nibble upon during their zenith. In a career spanning five decades—having amassed 47 gold and platinum records worldwide—this powerhouse has not missed a year of touring since its inception. Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers Chicago
is at Tucson Music Hall.
Ethereal dreamscaper Anna Mall
and experimental new waver Lady Uranium
perform at Blacklidge Community Collective with Tucson's Jaime J. Soto
and Caldon Glover
.
They traveled the great expanses playing swing and West Coast blues. Now, The Kings of Pleasure
reunite to jump, jive and wail once again at the Hideout Saloon–East.
Courtesy photo
The Kings of Pleasure
Small wonder. This Americana singer-songwriter grew up in "a little bitty ranch house crammed with 10,000 books" and was weaned on a steady diet of Johnny Cash
and Roy Acuff
records. At age 7, his novelist father, Larry McMurtry, gave him his first guitar.
"My mother taught me three chords and the rest I just stole as I went along."
Fast forward to 2005, when his song "We Can't Make It Here"—which criticizes George W. Bush, the Iraq War and Wal-Mart—was praised by Rolling Stone's Robert Christgau as "the best song of the 2000s." Its lyrics cut like incisors. "Will I work for food, will I die for oil/Will kill for power and to us the spoils/The billionaires get to pay less tax/The working poor get to fall through the cracks/...Let 'em eat shit."
James McMurtry
is at Club Congress with the sly, whiskey-soaked country of Bonnie Whitmore
.