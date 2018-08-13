ZoSo Brings the Sounds of Zep to Rialto

click to enlarge Xavier Omar Otero

ZoSo at The Rialto

ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience rocked The Rialto Theater on Saturday, Aug. 11.“It’s been a long time since I rock and rolled…Yes, it has.”Once upon a time, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, there emerged a mythic band from the UK: Led Zeppelin. For 23 years, ZoSo have provided a ticket to board a time machine—back to an era in rock history that defined glamour and excess—for all who dare climb the “Stairway to Heaven.”During their 90-minute set, ZoSo took the audience on a trip “Over the Hills and Far Away,” to “California” and “Kashmir,” through “The darkest depths of Mordor” and back.The attention to detail is impressive. Yet, it’s more than verisimilitude: Vocalist Matt Jernigan’s lion’s mane, kimono shirt and bell-bottomed jeans that epitomize Robert Plant. Or employing vintage instruments: A Ludwig Vistalite drum kit or Gibson EDS-1275 doubleneck guitar. It’s the musicianship—from guitarist John McDaniel’s spot-on rendition of Jimmy Page’s complex solo on “The Song Remains the Same” to drummer Bevan Davies’ savage barehanded drum pounding, as the mighty John Bonham once did, during “Moby Dick”—that truly captures the magic of a band who decades after their heyday still inspire zealotry.As an impressionable teen, I recall seeing an iconic photo of Jimmy Page in Rolling Stone. Page seated in a dressing room—pouring a fifth of Jack Daniel’s down his gullet—prepping for the show. The caption read, “Nectar of the Gods.” Imagine? And, although, ZoSo are not the real deal, they came crashing down with the fury of Thor’s hammer.