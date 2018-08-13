The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Monday, August 13, 2018

Music

ZoSo Brings the Sounds of Zep to Rialto

Posted By on Mon, Aug 13, 2018 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge ZoSo at The Rialto - XAVIER OMAR OTERO
  • Xavier Omar Otero
  • ZoSo at The Rialto
ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience rocked The Rialto Theater on Saturday, Aug. 11.

“It’s been a long time since I rock and rolled…Yes, it has.”

Once upon a time, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, there emerged a mythic band from the UK: Led Zeppelin. For 23 years, ZoSo have provided a ticket to board a time machine—back to an era in rock history that defined glamour and excess—for all who dare climb the “Stairway to Heaven.”

During their 90-minute set, ZoSo took the audience on a trip “Over the Hills and Far Away,” to “California” and “Kashmir,” through “The darkest depths of Mordor” and back.

The attention to detail is impressive. Yet, it’s more than verisimilitude: Vocalist Matt Jernigan’s lion’s mane, kimono shirt and bell-bottomed jeans that epitomize Robert Plant. Or employing vintage instruments: A Ludwig Vistalite drum kit or Gibson EDS-1275 doubleneck guitar. It’s the musicianship—from guitarist John McDaniel’s spot-on rendition of Jimmy Page’s complex solo on “The Song Remains the Same” to drummer Bevan Davies’ savage barehanded drum pounding, as the mighty John Bonham once did, during “Moby Dick”—that truly captures the magic of a band who decades after their heyday still inspire zealotry.

As an impressionable teen, I recall seeing an iconic photo of Jimmy Page in Rolling Stone. Page seated in a dressing room—pouring a fifth of Jack Daniel’s down his gullet—prepping for the show. The caption read, “Nectar of the Gods.” Imagine? And, although, ZoSo are not the real deal, they came crashing down with the fury of Thor’s hammer.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Brew Haha Comedy Showcase Presents: Chris Thayer @ Borderlands Brewery

Brew Haha at Borderlands Brewery is Tucson's longest running independent comedy show. It features nationally tour headliners… More

@ Borderlands Brewing Company Mon., Aug. 20, 8-10 p.m. 119 E. Toole Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Mary Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, August 13 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Sahuarita Dance Team on America’s Got Talent Tomorrow! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Dorm Days: UA Students Move In This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. KVOI AM Radio Station Moving to Local Talk Radio (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation