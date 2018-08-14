Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, August 14
Spelling Bee[r].
Haunted by that time you accidentally spelled “machine” as “mashin” in the third grade spelling bee? No? Just me? Well, whatever the case may be, relive your grade school days and head to Tap & Bottle to put your spelling skills to the test in a free spelling bee. Winner takes home a trophy and gift certificates to Tap & Bottle. If you mess up on “machine” again, no worries; there’s always beer! The Blacktop Grill will be there ready to refuel spellers. Signup at 6:30 p.m.; the bee starts 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. 403 N. Sixth Ave. Details here.
Eating Animals.
The ironic thing here: This documentary will probably make you not want to eat animals. Who’d’ve guessed? Based on the book by Jonathan Safran Foer and narrated by Natalie Portman, this film shows the story of farming from its household roots to its perversion into the factory farming we have today. It also spotlights farmers who have pushed backed against industrial agriculture with more humane and sustainable practices. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices. Details here.
Geeks Who Drink.
It's time to get geeky! Did you know that Geeks Who Drink can be found at over 300 bars and restaurants across 25 states? Pretty cool huh? Join your local geeks at this week's Hotel Congress installation of the ever-popular trivia game. Find your sweet spot of just enough beer to make you good at trivia starting at 8 p.m. on the Hotel Congress plaza. Details here.
