Monday, June 3, 2019
Downtown Kitchen Hosts "Happy Hour with Gary Nabhan"
Posted
By Jeff Gardner
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 10:28 AM
Tucson's favorite ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan will be mixing specialty cocktails at Downtown Kitchen for a happy hour benefiting the Tucson City of Gastronomy nonprofit on June 4. Serving as a "celebrity bartender," Nabhan will use his agricultural and ecological know-how to expertly make some drinks from pomegranate and prickly pear shrubs.
This is also an opportunity to meet board members from the Tucson City of Gastronomy and learn more about their upcoming programs.
Nabhan also recently wrote an article
for Tucson Weekly
examining the role agaves play in our local food and culture.
4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. 135 S. 6th Ave. Open to the public and free to attend.
click to enlarge
Tags: Tucson City of Gastronomy, Gary Paul Nabhan, Happy Hour with Gary Nabhan, Downtown Kitchen, Image