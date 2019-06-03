The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 3, 2019

Arts and Culture / Chow

Downtown Kitchen Hosts "Happy Hour with Gary Nabhan"

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 10:28 AM

Tucson's favorite ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan will be mixing specialty cocktails at Downtown Kitchen for a happy hour benefiting the Tucson City of Gastronomy nonprofit on June 4. Serving as a "celebrity bartender," Nabhan will use his agricultural and ecological know-how to expertly make some drinks from pomegranate and prickly pear shrubs.

This is also an opportunity to meet board members from the Tucson City of Gastronomy and learn more about their upcoming programs.

Nabhan also recently wrote an article for Tucson Weekly examining the role agaves play in our local food and culture.

4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. 135 S. 6th Ave. Open to the public and free to attend.
