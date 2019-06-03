The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 3, 2019

Do This! / Travel

The Joshua Tree House Comes to Saguaro National Park

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:45 PM

click image JAMIE GREEN
  • Jamie Green
If you know and love the culture created by the design team Sara and Rich Combs of The Joshua Tree House, you'll be excited to hear that they are creating a five suite inn on 40 acres on the western side of Saguaro National Park, slated to open for bookings later this summer.

Left abandoned for 10 years, the inn was renovated by the husband and wife interior designers. Their newest project is called Posada - "hostel". Each suite is carefully styled to tell a unique story, focusing on a neutral palette reflecting the desert, natural materials and textures.

The inn has already housed a retreat for Spell & The Gypsy Collective, an Australian fashion brand. The retreat was a gathering of familiar faces from Instagram, from Sarah Shabacon to Rocky Barnes. The group dined to live tunes from June West, meditated and shared in a tea ceremony and watched Pulp Fiction under the stars. The space is an Instagram dream.

The Joshua Tree House design team have created a peaceful, sunlight-filled space that welcomes rest, quiet conversations and daydreaming. Float in their pool carved in to the rocks and gather around the fire pit to dry off. Pulled by the magnetism of the desert, it's no wonder the Mojave-based team felt the draw of the Sonoran desert. If you need to escape, reset and reconnect, plan to stay at Posada. Bookings open late Summer 2019

