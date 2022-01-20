The Range

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Cheba Hut Hosting "Smoke Out Injustice Day"

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge cheba_hut_420_party_all_five_valley_locations.png
The folks at cannabis-themed Cheba Hut are hosting "Smoke Out Injustice Day" at their new Tucson location, 446 N. Campbell Ave.

As part of a 24th birthday celebration, Cheba Hut is teaming up with the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. The restaurant will donate $1 from every sub it sells today to the Last Prisoner Project and corporate HQ will match all donations.

Given that far too many people remain behind bars thanks to cannabis offenses, this seems like a tasty way to help in the effort to end incarceration for smoking weed.

Cheba Hut is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva Has COVID Again

