Casino del Sol Shuts Down Through April 13, Desert Diamond Casino Remains Open

Dear valued guests,
As we continue to navigate the evolving situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol have made the decision to temporarily close both Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. through Monday, April 13 at 8:00 a.m. This closure will include Casino Del Sol, Casino of the Sun, the Resort, Estrella at Casino Del Sol, AVA Amphitheater and Sewailo Golf Club.
We are taking these steps because our priority is our community – our team members, our guests, and the wider community of Tucson and the entire State of Arizona. We believe a temporary closure is the right thing to do in order to help reduce the impact of the virus in our community.
During this time Casino Del Sol will compensate our team members without requiring them to use their paid time off. We are recommending to team members that while the properties are closed, they should follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and public health experts regarding social distancing and avoiding crowds, keeping in mind that that guidance may also change and evolve over time.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol will continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep you updated on our plans moving forward, should they change.
We appreciate your support, and we appreciate you. We look forward to seeing you in a few weeks.
Sincerely,
Kimberly Van Amburg
Chief Executive Officer
Casino Del Sol
