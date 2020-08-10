The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, August 10, 2020

News

Pima County provides $2 million in grants to local child care providers

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BIGSTOCK
  • Courtesy of Bigstock


Pima County has announced new grant funding that will be distributed to child care providers to reimburse them for costs associated with reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.


According to a county press release, certain providers can each receive up to $10,000 to cover eligible expenses such as rent and mortgage payments, utilities, payroll, licensing fees, liability insurance, cleaning supplies, classroom supplies, personal protective equipment and renovations to meet operational requirements during the public health crisis.


A child care provider is eligible for this money if they are a certified provider through the Arizona Department of Economic Security or the Department of Health Services, they are located outside of the City of Tucson, they have 30 or fewer employees, their business finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and they have been a legally established business as of February 2020.


All businesses receiving grant money must provide invoices and proof of payment for their reimbursable expenses dating back to May 2020, and grants are limited to one per business owner, not business location.


The $2 million for this program has been provided through the county’s share of federal CARES Act dollars, since they see the child care sector as a critical component for restarting the economy.


“The county, as part of its Back to Business campaign, recognizes child care as critical to the economy because it allows parents to return to work,” the press release states. “Many child care providers have not reopened, and others are operating at significantly reduced enrollment rates.”


The county is taking applications between Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. Providers can find a link to applications and more information at www.pima.gov/backtobusiness beginning next week.

