click to enlarge

Desperate times call for desperate measures. So, Rocco's Little Chicago is moving to delivery to make sure central Tucson is well stocked in Chicago deep-dish pizza, pasta, and hot Italian beef—with extra giardiniera, please!"We're starting delivery for the first time in seven years," Rocco DiGrazia, owner of Rocco's Little Chicago said. "We have an untapped market of possible delivery customers we've not been able to serve."Rocco's will be delivering their full menu, along with selling bake-at-home items like lasagna when available to a wide delivery area in central Tucson. Their delivery boundaries are Fourth Avenue to the west, 29th Street to the south, Columbus Boulevard to the east and Pima Street/ Elm Street to the north.You may remember Rocco's used to deliver but stopped about seven years back due to it cutting into the restaurant's dinner rush. But get your orders in now because once dine-in service resumes, delivery stops."The problem I had previously was we couldn't deliver at night because it cut into our wait-times for our dine-in guests," Digrazia said. "Disappointingly enough, I foresee ending delivery again once people can sit inside. We simply can't do both...we don't have the capacity."Delivery starts Thursday during normal operating hours. For more information, contact Rocco's Little Chicago at 520-321-1860.