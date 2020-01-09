The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Do This! / The Weekly List

Things to Do, Thursday, Jan. 9

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge zoppe_family_circus.jpg
Zoppé Family Circus. Way back in 1842, Napoleone and Ermengilda Zoppé launched a circus in Venice, Italy full of acrobats, jugglers, dancing dogs, clowns and aerialists. Nearly 200 years later, their descendants are still going strong on tour with their one-ring, 500-seat tent. Giovanni Zoppé, the sixth-generation circus artist who stars as Nino the Clown, and a whole crew of performers are making their ninth annual visit to the Old Pueblo this month, and it’s an absolute treat. This year’s show pays special tribute to La Nonna, the matriarch of the Zoppé family, who kept the show going throughout the Great Depression. Friday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 26 with shows at various times Thursdays through Sundays. Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. $10.

click to enlarge the_norwegians_avis_judd_-_keith_wick_and_samantha_cormier_in_the_norwegians.jpg
The Norwegians. This dark comedy tells the tale of two recently scorned women in Minnesota who hire some (very nice and polite) gangsters to kill off their ex-boyfriends in the middle of a brutally cold winter. It’s got the spirit of Fargo with the humor of Saturday Night Live, and it will keep you laughing. “It is a tale more of mayhem than of murder. We invite you to laugh along with the twists and turns of this tale and discover that, surely, hell hath no fury like two women scorned,” says director Roberto Guajardo. Preview shows are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Jan. 10. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays, through Saturday, Feb. 15 (this final date also features a matinee show). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/students, $15 Thursdays and previews.

click to enlarge 9th_annual_fringe.jpg
Ninth Annual Tucson Fringe Festival. Three cheers for this very Tucson festival, which provides avant-garde and nontraditional performing artists a chance to perform in a low-risk, low-cost setting. AND which provides non-artists like us a chance to take it all in. This year, there are more than 50 shows spread across four days. There’s dance, theater, poetry, comedy, storytelling and more, and show titles like “Men Are Garbage” and “Sexology: The Musical!” Thursday, Jan. 9, to Sunday, Jan. 12, at various times. Shows are at the Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave; The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St; StudioONE, 197 E. Toole Ave., the Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.; and The Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway Blvd. Most shows are $10, but you can get a two-show pass for $18, a five-show pass for $43 and an eight-show pass for $64.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque @ The Hut

Second Saturday of every month, 8-11 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tour the UA Tree-Ring Research Lab

Docents guide tours of the center of some of the world's leading research about dendrochronology as it… More

@ The UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research Second Tuesday of every month, Third Wednesday of every month and Fourth Thursday of every month The Bannister Building, 1215 E. Lowell St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Remembering Those Lost in Tucson's Jan. 8 Mass Shooting (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Davis Dominguez Gallery Closing After 43 Years, Lerua’s Mexican Restaurant Moving into Downtown Space (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Reasonable Radicals (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Charter Schools: The Good, The Bad and The Costly (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. A new year, a new Rainbow Reads lineup! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation