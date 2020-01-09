The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Do This! / Music

Where to Rock, Thursday, Jan. 9

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Molly McCloy
  • Molly McCloy
This installment of Ladytowne: A Tucson feminist talk/variety show features the comedy of Molly McCloy. The music of Flor de Nopal. Interviews with Nirantha Balagopal & Sophie McTear (from Groundworks) and Nelene Deguzman (of The Rifle). Plus, Darío Andrade Mendoza will speak about a recent workshop regarding the epidemic of loneliness. At Club Congress…

Eek. The Cyclops Invasion is coming. From Philly, dubstep DJ/producer Subtronics fills Gentle Ben’s with angry, bouncy robot noise…

This burgeoning saxophonist has been described as a “passionate, humble and captivating jazz musician.” The Autumn Dominguez Quintet performs in Geronimo Plaza at Main Gate Square…

Looking for something a little off the beaten path? The ninth annual Tucson Fringe Festival kicks off tonight. This year’s fest includes 22 shows ranging from aerial dance performances, sketch comedy, unscripted storytelling y mas. Runs through Jan. 12. See tucsonfringe.org for all the details…

“You keep your mind on the money/Keeping your eyes on the wall.” Covering a career that spanned five decades, Private Dancer: A Tribute to Tina Turner slink into the Casino Del Sol…

Electronically looping together snippets of funk, rap, jazz and R&B, multi-instrumentalist Mik Garrison performs at Arizona Beer House…

A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson…

Oro Valley 2nd Thursdays Concert Series presents, “Wild Women,” vocalist Diane Van Deurzen and pianist Lisa Otey. They will perform hot jazz, sultry blues and boogie woogie. At Oro Valley Marketplace…

Featuring pianist Doug Martin and upright bassist Scott Black, The Jed Paradies Trio play bossa novas, ballads and blues. At The Coronet…

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque @ The Hut

Second Saturday of every month, 8-11 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

DO(OM) Yoga

Slow & low will be the tempo in this yin-based yoga class, inspired by a doom metal… More

@ Floor Polish Sundays, 8-9 p.m. 408 N 4th Avenue

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Remembering Those Lost in Tucson's Jan. 8 Mass Shooting (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Davis Dominguez Gallery Closing After 43 Years, Lerua’s Mexican Restaurant Moving into Downtown Space (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Reasonable Radicals (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Charter Schools: The Good, The Bad and The Costly (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. A new year, a new Rainbow Reads lineup! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation