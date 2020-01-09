Where to Rock, Thursday, Jan. 9

click to enlarge
This installment of Ladytowne: A Tucson feminist talk/variety show
features the comedy of Molly McCloy.
The music of Flor de Nopal
. Interviews with Nirantha Balagopal & Sophie McTear (from Groundworks) and Nelene Deguzman (of The Rifle).
Plus, Darío Andrade Mendoza
will speak about a recent workshop regarding the epidemic of loneliness. At Club Congress…
Eek. The Cyclops Invasion is coming. From Philly, dubstep DJ/producer Subtronics
fills Gentle Ben’s with angry, bouncy robot noise…
This burgeoning saxophonist has been described as a “passionate, humble and captivating jazz musician.” The Autumn Dominguez Quintet
performs in Geronimo Plaza at Main Gate Square…
Looking for something a little off the beaten path? The ninth annual Tucson Fringe Festival
kicks off tonight. This year’s fest includes 22 shows ranging from aerial dance performances, sketch comedy, unscripted storytelling y mas. Runs through Jan. 12. See tucsonfringe.org for all the details…
“You keep your mind on the money/Keeping your eyes on the wall.” Covering a career that spanned five decades, Private Dancer: A Tribute to Tina Turner
slink into the Casino Del Sol…
Electronically looping together snippets of funk, rap, jazz and R&B, multi-instrumentalist Mik Garrison
performs at Arizona Beer House…
A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic
shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson…
Oro Valley 2nd Thursdays Concert Series
presents, “Wild Women,” vocalist Diane Van Deurzen
and pianist Lisa Otey.
They will perform hot jazz, sultry blues and boogie woogie. At Oro Valley Marketplace…
Featuring pianist Doug Martin
and upright bassist Scott Black
, The Jed Paradies Trio
play bossa novas, ballads and blues. At The Coronet…