Crooked Tooth Brewing hosting MJ Expungement Clinic

Posted By Tucson Weekly Staff on Fri, Mar 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM

On Saturday, March 5 from 3 to 6 p.m., Southern Arizona Legal Aid is hosting a free "marijuana expungement clinic" at Crooked Tooth Brewing (228 E. 6th St.). These free clinics aim to assist people in filing for expungement of previous marijuana possession charges, as part of Prop 207 passed in 2020.SALA's statewide effort, "Reclaim Your Future/Reclama tu Futuro," helps individuals understand the legal process and assist them with filling out the necessary petition forms needed to begin the process of expungement.Rights restoration and “set asides” will also be offered this weekend through the University of Arizona’s Civil Rights Restoration Clinic.Rights restoration allows for individuals who have completed their incarceration and term of probation and/or community supervision to have their civil rights restored. Civil rights include the right to vote, serve on a jury, hold public office, and possess a firearm.Set Aside Arizona allows for most (but not all) types of offenses to be set aside after the person has served their sentence and/or term of probation. If the application is approved, the court will set aside the judgment of guilt, dismiss the complaint, information or indictment, and order that the person be released from all penalties and disabilities resulting from the conviction (with some exceptions).