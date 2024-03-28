Get Ready to Give: Annual campaign supports the state’s nonprofits

AZ Impact for Good is looking forward to a successful Arizona Gives Day, which falls this year on Tuesday, April 2.

About 1,000 Arizona nonprofits have registered to be part of the annual day of giving, which raised more than $5.3 million in 2023.

“Arizona Gives Day is a statewide online giving day, usually the first week of April, that is about bringing awareness and raising awareness to the nonprofit sector and the work they’re doing,” said Jennifer Purcell, chief impact officer of AZ Impact for Good, which runs Arizona Gives Day.

“Every mission type is represented. We have more than 1,000 participants this year. I’m very excited about that.”

Nonprofits had a deadline of Feb. 28 to register for this year’s campaign, which enters them into a prize pool for more than 128 prizes totaling $180,000.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for donors to give,” Purcell said.

“The need is particularly profound this year so we are hopeful Arizonans will respond with their generosity and heart.”

More than 26,000 donations were made to 875 of the 986 participating nonprofits in 2023 to bring the preliminary total raised since the event began in 2013 to nearly $42 million. And, during the 2023 event, 1,366 volunteers pledged 59,110 hours to their favorite nonprofits.

Since Purcell joined the organization in 2016, she has watched the event evolve. More nonprofits are using Arizona Gives Day as their primary campaigns or fundraisers.

“There are organizations that have found this a great tool and a great way for them to raise funds in a little bit of a different way, as opposed to having a large in-person gathering.

“Arizona Gives Day is also a way to reach, potentially, new individuals. The website has a bit of a shopping cart experience. It’s the only site in Arizona that I know of where you can donate to multiple organizations in one place. Not that this is the norm, but I’ve had up to 80 organizations in a single transaction.”

Arizona Gives Day sponsors include Arizona Community Foundation, The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, the Burton Family Foundation, Freeport McMoRan Foundation, Hickey Family Foundation, Vitalyst Health Foundation, Thunderbirds Charities, Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, SRP, Southwest Gas, Sechler Morgan CPAs and Tucson Electric Power/Unisource Energy Services.

Arizona Gives Day kicked off early, on March 12, providing donors an opportunity to get a jump on their charitable contributions.

Donors who gave last year will automatically receive a “repeat your donation” email allowing them to repeat their previous donation(s) quickly and easily. These donors can also adjust their donations or donate to additional nonprofits.

Contributions on www.azgiver.org are tax-deductible and, in some cases, can count toward the Arizona qualified charitable, qualified foster care, or public school tax credits.

According to the National Council of Nonprofits, charitable giving by corporations, foundations, individuals and bequests to support the work of nonprofits dropped 10.5% last year and giving by individuals fell 13.4% after adjusting for inflation.

AZ Impact for Good is formerly the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum.

“My ask is that people give what they can,” Purcell said.

“We’ve seen a lot of need, especially during the pandemic. With the economy being a little challenging for some people, a lot of services are still needed.”