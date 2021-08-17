Pima County: Immunocompromised people should get COVID booster shot

Posted By Alexandra Pere on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 3:04 PM

Following advice from the Centers for Disease Control, the Pima County Health Department announced Tuesday that immunocompromised people should get a COVID booster shot.

Qualifying people, such as those taking an immune-suppressing medication, can get the third shot 28 days after completing the initial Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. People who are not deemed immunocompromised are yet not eligible for the booster.

The CDC recommends the third shot for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals. On Friday, the CDC said the booster would benefit compromised people by building a stronger resistance to COVID-19.

The third dose has only been approved to follow the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines. It is also recommended people receive the same brand of vaccine and booster shots. If your brand is unavailable, the other booster shot can be used.

Pfizer vaccines have been approved for people 12 and older while Moderna is approved for people 18 and older.

Pima County will be offering the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots at the following locations:

Theresa Lee Public Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court

Monday, Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



North Clinic, 3550 N First Ave.

Monday: 8 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

Monday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to noon

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walter Rogers Clinic, 175 W. Irvington Road

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Find a mobile vaccination event at pima.gov/covid19vaccine

Request a home vaccination through the Pima County at-home vaccine interest form online or call 520-222-0119.