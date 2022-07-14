Author creates Tucson bucket list

The recently released "100 Things to Do in Tucson Before You Die" second edition ($17) is available where most books are sold.
(Clark Norton/Courtesy)
The recently released “100 Things to Do in Tucson Before You Die” second edition ($17) is available where most books are sold.

When travel writer Clark Norton was preparing to write his book, “100 Things to Do in Tucson,” some called it an impossible feat.

“Sometimes somebody coming in fairly new to a situation can bring a fresh perspective to it,” Norton said.

“I’ve talked to many Tucson natives who have said I can’t imagine that there are 100 things to do, I think I’ve proved otherwise.”

And he did. He recently released the guidebook’s second edition with Reedy Press.

Norton settled in Tucson with his wife about seven years ago and hasn’t run out of things to do. Just a few short years after moving to the Old Pueblo, he decided to research his first guidebook.

With new restaurants coming in and take-out establishments shuttering, Norton found the need to update the tome.

“That was a little, a little bit of a dicey situation right there,” Norton said.

One of Norton’s favorite events in the book is on page 43 — the magic show “Carnival of Illusion.”

He was worried this magic show wouldn’t find a venue and cease to perform during the pandemic. Luckily, Norton said, Roland Sarlot and Susan Eyed found their place at the Grand Parlour in the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Avenue.

New additions to the guidebook include the critically acclaimed restaurants Boca Tacos, Tito and Pep, Five Points, and Feast. Norton also updated the tourist attractions section with the Gem and Mineral Museum inside the newly renovated Pima County Historic Courthouse, 115 N. Church Avenue.

“The Historic Courthouse looks amazing. It’s beautiful,” Norton said.

“100 Things to Do in Tucson Before You Die”

Second edition

$17

Amazon, Barnes & Noble

