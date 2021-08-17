PACC in 'urgent need' of adopters and fosters

Posted on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM

Pima Animal Care Center officials say they are out of space for incoming dogs.

“We‘ve been at capacity since June and we are now critical again,” said Monica Dangler, director of Animal Services. “PACC needs your help. We need to clear space for 60 large dogs immediately.”

PACC has more than 700 animals, including 570 dogs, at the shelter. On average, they are taking in 20 more animals than are going out each day.

The lack of space is due to a variety of reasons including lost reports because of monsoon weather, dogs that prefer to be solo in the kennel, animals that are part of Animal Protection Services Investigations, and more.

You can help in several ways:

Adopt and/or foster a medium- to large-sized dog.

Don't turn in those friendly strays in the neighborhood. Their home is probably nearby and you can likely find the owner in a few hours. Pets that stay in the neighborhood where they're found have an 80% chance of making it home. That rate drops to 20% if they come to the shelter. (If you need supplies, PACC will provide them for free.)

File a lost report immediately and upload a photo to lost.petcolove.org. Owners will be alerted when a dog matching theirs comes into PACC.

Donate to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.



