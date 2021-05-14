Golf tournament to benefit Community Food Bank, Pascua Yaqui Tribe

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 7:52 AM

click to enlarge Lonna Tucker Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol Resort

The Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament is back for its sixth year to raise money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization.

The event will be held Oct. 27-28, 2021, at Sewailo Golf Club.

Casino Del Sol has hosted the Charity Golf Tournament since 2015, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s tournament will have comprehensive safety measures in place to protect the health and well-being of all employees and golfers.

For more information or if you are interested in participating in the tournament, visit www.casinodelsol.com.

In Arizona, more than 973,000 people experience food insecurity, including one in five children. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food to people in need as well as advocacy and nutrition education throughout southern Arizona. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to establish a food pantry on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s reservation.

“The level of food insecurity in Arizona and throughout the country has spiked dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. We want to help those who are struggling in our community, and the proceeds from this golf tournament will do just that,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “We are honored to resume this annual tradition and support these remarkable organizations that are stepping up to combat hunger in Tucson.”

“This past year has brought us so many challenges,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We distributed more food than ever before, and as we work to make our way out of this crisis we know there is still a high number of children, families and seniors who need food. We’re grateful for this support from the Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament to help us meet that need.”