Pima County offers free swimming lessons for children

Friday, May 14, 2021
Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are offering 800 free swim lessons to children at three Pima County pools.
The free lessons will be available at:
The lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.
Register at pima.gov/swimlessons or (520) 724-5171.
“Drowning is 100 percent preventable. Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning,” said Grant Bourguet, program manager at Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.