Friday, May 14, 2021

Pima County offers free swimming lessons for children

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM

click to enlarge PIMA COUNTY
Pima County

Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are offering 800 free swim lessons to children at three Pima County pools.

The free lessons will be available at:

  • Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way
  • Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave.
  • Flowing Wells Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.

Register at pima.gov/swimlessons or (520) 724-5171.

“Drowning is 100 percent preventable. Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning,” said Grant Bourguet, program manager at Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.

Mike Truelsen

