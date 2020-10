You Can Now Vote in the Nov. 3 Election

Early birds wait before 8 a.m. for Early Voting downtown at 240 N. Stone. Vote in person. #FirstWeekVoters pic.twitter.com/IWcFNnkzMV — Pima County Recorder (@Pima_Co_Record) October 7, 2020

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is underway in Pima County! Some county residents are so eager to cast their ballots that they were in line bright and early today before the County Recorder opened an early voting location at 8 a.m. at 240 N. Stone.If you want to cast your early ballot in person, you can find a list of early-voting sites here If you'd like to request an early ballot by mail, click here. The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23.