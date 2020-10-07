The Range

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

You Can Now Vote in the Nov. 3 Election

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is underway in Pima County! Some county residents are so eager to cast their ballots that they were in line bright and early today before the County Recorder opened an early voting location at 8 a.m. at 240 N. Stone.

If you want to cast your early ballot in person, you can find a list of early-voting sites here.

If you'd like to request an early ballot by mail, click here. The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23.

