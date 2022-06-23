Movie Magic

As I’ve said in the space numerous times over the years, I’m a huge fan of the Loft Cinema and all they do, whether it’s the annual Loft Film Fest, the special screenings of Essential Cinema or the the wackiness of Mondo Monday. If you love movies, you have to love The Loft.

As the theater celebrates a half-century of showing alternative cinema, I want to raise a glass to Loft Cinema Executive Director Peggy Johnson, Programming Director Jeff Yanc and the rest of the Loft gang. While the pandemic hasn’t been kind to movie theaters, the audience is steadily returning to picture shows and the Loft is back to presenting all the cool stuff its known for, including late night Cult Classics, special screenings of the films of 1972 and this summer’s celebration of Studio Ghibli. I’m most excited about the return of the Loft Kids Fest, which starts with an outdoor screening of Looney Tunes at Himmel Park on the evening of July 1. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my last day of work here at Tucson Weekly, so I’ll be there with my kids, letting out a hearty “Th-th-that’s all, folks!”

In the meantime, enjoy this week’s cover story about The Loft, courtesy of Linda Ray.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Katya Mendoza previews this weekend’s Summer Safari Night at the Reid Park Zoo; staff reporter Christina Fuoco-Karasinski talks with one of my favorite comedians, Steven Wright ahead of his visit to Tucson; calendar editor Emily Dieckman rounds up all the fun you can have in the week ahead; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero tells you all about the rock ’n’ roll shows on the horizon; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott examines the Arizona Legislature’s last dance with Mary Jane this session; and we’ve got comics, sex advice, horoscopes and puzzles besides.

See you at the movies!

Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about where to howl in this town at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings during the world-famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.