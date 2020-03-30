The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

Monday, March 30, 2020

COVID-19 / Education / News

AZ School Closures Extended Through the End of the School Year

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge No more school until (hopefully) next August. - TLM FILE PHOTO
  • TLM file photo
  • No more school until (hopefully) next August.
Gov. Doug Ducey and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced this morning that Arizona schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Ducey and Hoffman released the following statement:

In alignment with yesterday’s updated federal guidance, today we are announcing the extension of school closures through the remainder of the school year. Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students. These efforts are crucial, and we recognize that schools are making every effort possible to continue providing instruction during closures. We also thank our legislative partners for passing legislation ensuring all educators and staff see no disruption in pay. Our number one priority will continue to be health and safety, and we will continue to work closely with public health officials to make the best decisions for kids, families, and our school communities.

Arizona's schools closed while most were on spring break earlier this month, with districts moving toward online learning. Last week, Ducey signed legislation ensuring that schools would be held harmless by the loss of instruction days and teachers and other school employees would be receive their full pay.

School districts have set up alternative delivery of meals for families in the community.

Health and government officials have urged the public to avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings of more than 10 people. They warn that the extremely contagious virus is rapidly spreading in the community. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear, so people can pass COVID-19 without realizing they have been infected with it. Some people remain entirely asymptotic but are carriers.

In the face of the spreading virus, Ducey has also halted to evictions for 120 days; ordered bars, gyms and theaters to be closed in any county with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Critics say Ducey should go further and issue a state-at-home order for the state.

Ducey has also halted all elective surgery to keep hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients; loosened regulations to make telemedicine more available and increase eligibility for AHCCCS, the state's Medicaid program; and activated the National Guard to assist in grocery stores as Arizonans clear the shelves.

COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice.

According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Your Southern AZ Coronovirus Roundup for Saturday, March 28: AZ Cases Rise to 773; 120 Cases in Pima County; Romero Orders Closure of Non-Essential Biz in Tucson and Urges Residents To Stay Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. BREAKING: Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias Dead at 61 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Waiting in Vain? Tucsonans Line Up Early to Buy Groceries (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Oro Valley extends business restrictions, shuts down parks and rec amenities (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ Coronavirus PM Update: AZ Confirmed Cases Rise to 508, Second Death in Pima County, Severe Shortages of Protective Gear for Healthcare Workers & More (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation