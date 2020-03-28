Congressman Raul Grijalva: "Richard Elias Gave a Shit"

click to enlarge

My family and I were stunned and saddened by the sudden death of our dear brother, Richard Elias. Frustrated by the distance this crisis demands and unable to personally comfort Emily, Luz and the Elias family, we are left with the overwhelming sadness that so many of us who loved and worked with Richard can’t gather together to honor and respect our friend.I want to say about my friend, as directly as I can: Richard Elias gave a shit. He cared about regular folks and the issues that mattered to them. He led with his heart and used his mind and body to consistently fight for the right thing for people. The loss of a thinker and advocate like him will be sorely missed in our community.Poet warriors are rare in politics, and we just lost a good one. I will miss him schooling me about the music he loved, recommending good reads, and discussing—in a deeper way—why he and I do what we do including the frustrations, losses, occasional wins, and humor of our public lives. I will miss the privacy of those conversations, the kind that you can only have with family.Remember Richard and what he stood for. Let’s thank him for his work, friendship, and care. My family and I send our most profound condolences and love to Emily, Luz, and the entire Elias family. The loss is heavier for them, and our family and community are here for whatever they need.As Richard would say: "Resist. Much love.”