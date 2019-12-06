The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, December 6, 2019

Crime & Public Safety / News

Down Thru the Chimney, But Where's Saint Nick

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge img_6648.jpg
Just a little after noon today, residents near Waverly Street and Grant Road heard a sound coming from the chimney of one of the homes.

No, this wasn't Santa making an early delivery stop in the Old Pueblo; it was a man in his 30s who, by his own account, had been stuck in the chimney for several hours.

Tucson Fire Department responded to the 911 call just after 12:20 p.m. and it soon became a full-on technical rescue.

The technical rescue team utilized a rescue ring and rope to remove him from the chimney and then he was able to use the ladder with assistance to get back down to the ground. 

The man got out of the chimney unscathed, though he is currently in police custody.
click to enlarge img_6643.jpg

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts

Evening concerts with the Tucson Boys Chorus and the Sons of Orpheus raise funds for The Patronato,… More

@ San Xavier del Bac Mission Tue., Dec. 10, 6-7:30 & 7:45-9 p.m., Wed., Dec. 11, 6-7:30 & 7:45-9 p.m. and Thu., Dec. 12, 6-7:30 & 7:45-9 p.m. 1950 W. San Xavier Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Tickle Me NATO (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. XOXO: Where to rock, Friday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Where Have All The Teachers Gone? (Long Time Passing) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Dec. 5 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Fun With Faux Outrage (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation