Down Thru the Chimney, But Where's Saint Nick
By Staff report
on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 4:13 PM
Just a little after noon today, residents near Waverly Street and Grant Road heard a sound coming from the chimney of one of the homes.
No, this wasn't Santa making an early delivery stop in the Old Pueblo; it was a man in his 30s who, by his own account, had been stuck in the chimney for several hours.
Tucson Fire Department responded to the 911 call just after 12:20 p.m. and it soon became a full-on technical rescue.
The technical rescue team utilized a rescue ring and rope to remove him from the chimney and then he was able to use the ladder with assistance to get back down to the ground.
The man got out of the chimney unscathed, though he is currently in police custody.
