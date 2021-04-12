The Range

Archives RSS

Monday, April 12, 2021

Crime & Public Safety Politics

Claytoonz: Giggity Island

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge cjones04122021.jpg

Trending

The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, April 12: AZ cases top 850K; Decline in cases stalls; County opening new indoor vax site today; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Report: Biden to nominate Tucson Police Chief Magnus as head of Border Patrol
‘Dog-flipping’ on the rise as more Americans seek companionship during pandemic
Claytoonz: Mitch McRacist
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21

Previous Post

The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21

About The Author

Clay Jones

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

April 08-14

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation