The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21

Monday, April 12, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Report: Biden to nominate Tucson Police Chief Magnus as head of Border Patrol
The Dail Saguaro, Sunday, 4/11/21
Claytoonz: Mitch McRacist
Previous Post
The Dail Saguaro, Sunday, 4/11/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/10/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/8/21
The Dail Saguaro, Sunday, 4/11/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/10/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
Getting outside? Watch out for rattlesnakes
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/8/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday, 4/7/21