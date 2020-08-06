With Razor-Thin Margin, Oro Town Town Council Remains Undecided

click to enlarge Oro Valley Election 2020

From left to right: Bill Rodman, Harry "Mo" Greene and Steve Solomon.

The Pima County Recorder’s Office’s most recent election results show a razor-thin margin between the five candidates seeking three seats on the Oro Valley Town Council.As of 2 p.m. today, incumbent Councilmember Steve Solomon leads the race with 7,360 votes (20.49 percent). Newcomer Harry “Mo” Greene is second with 7,355 votes (20.48 percent), Tim Bohen is third with 7,159 votes (19.93 percent) and Councilmember Bill Rodman is close behind with 7,085 votes (19.73 percent). Candidate Bill Garner trails behind with 6,955 votes (19.37 percent).While an unknown number of votes remain to be counted, it is shaping up to be Solomon, Greene and Bohen’s victory.Councilmembers Rodman and Solomon ran for re-election on a campaign that promised experienced leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. Newcomer Harry “Mo” Greene is running alongside them to fill the seat left vacant by exiting councilmember Rhonda Piña (who is running for Pima County Supervisor).Challenging Greene, Rodman and Solomon are former council member Garner and political newcomer Bohen. Garner was voted out of council in 2016 and made an unsuccessful bid for an appointed spot on the Marana Town Council in 2018.Bohen believes the town council culture was greatly improved after the 2018 election. He and Garner favor conservative economic development with an interest in extensive resident involvement as opposed to a more streamlined review process.Earlier today, Solomon told Tucson Local Media that he was pleased with the early results of the election, but disappointed that Rodman is currently behind Bohen by just 53 votes. He hopes to see a shift in Rodman’s favor once all votes are counted.Rodman said that it is still too early to comment on the election results since some ballots remain uncounted, but said it is interesting how close this race turned out to be.“I’ve been involved in the town for 15 years and I plan to stay involved in the future,” Rodman told Tucson Local Media. “We’re at a time in the town where we’ve got to make some decisions about what we’re going to be when we grow up and so I think I want to be part of that whether it’s me on the council or as a citizen and a resident.”Other candidates in the Oro Valley election were not immediately available for comment.